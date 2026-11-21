The road to Tyler Boucher’s NHL debut has been more than winding. His family, including former Flyer Brian Boucher, trekked to Winnipeg, Manitoba, to see his first game and first career goal.

OTTAWA, Ontario — Tyler Boucher had the puck in the slot on Thursday night. It was a prime shooting area, a high-danger spot, but he decided to pass the puck, inadvertently to no one, and the Flyers recovered it.

“What is he doing? ” the Flyers TV analyst asked rather calmly about the Ottawa Senators forward. If he wanted to, he could have gotten a little fiery, a “little intense,” as the shooter said he can get. The analyst was Brian Boucher.

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The player? His 23-year-old son, playing in his second NHL game. Two nights prior, Brian Boucher, his wife, Melissa, and daughter, Brianna, trekked to Winnipeg, Manitoba, to see Tyler make his long-awaited NHL debut. The elder Boucher, who played 328 NHL regular-season games and 43 in the playoffs, teared up watching his son take his rookie lap, and then gave fist pumps and a permanent grin that hasn’t left his face since because Tyler scored his first NHL goal.

“You think it was going to be different when he got drafted. Oh, he’s going to get to the NHL, it’s going to be great,” Brian Boucher told The Inquirer during a phone interview on Thursday morning.

“And all these stories that you see and watch every day — I mean, I’m around it every day — you think he’s going to be one of those kids, and it’s been nothing like that. It has not even been close to that, you know? ” The road to Tyler Boucher’s NHL debut has been more than winding. It didn’t have a curve or two, or even a pothole here and there.

Boucher’s road was like Kelly Drive, curve after curve after curve. And it was littered with potholes like the streets of Philly. But while the cars take a beating as they navigate, they still run. So has Tyler Boucher.

And like Rocky, Boucher, who was born in Scottsdale, Arizona, but considers Haddonfield , Camden County , home, has been knocked down a few times but kept fighting to live out his NHL dream.

“Yeah, I don’t know that he knows much about Rocky,” said Brian with a laugh, “but I think he’s found something in himself that I don’t know that he knew that he had, and I think that’s an important part of it, and I don’t know where it takes him from here. ” The next Boucher Tyler Boucher’s road also had several stops along the way. It’s what happens when dad is a journeyman NHL goalie.

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It started in the desert, where he first put skates on as a tot while Brian tended twine for the Phoenix Coyotes. He next did “Learn to Skate” in Chicago, with Brian playing goal for the Blackhawks, and “Learn to Play” in the sun of San Jose, Calif. , with dad a member of the Sharks.

But it was in Philly, during Brian’s third of four stints in the area — a Flyers draft pick, “Boosh” played from 1997-02 with either the Orange and Black or the Flyers’ American Hockey League team, the Phantoms, who were based in the city then, then returned with the Phantoms in 2007-08, and was back with the Flyers for the 2009-11 season — where Tyler truly became captivated with the sport.

“I loved watching the Flyers. That’s what made me fall in love with hockey, and loved watching them in the playoffs back in the day,” Tyler told The Inquirer, calling the 2010 Stanley Cup run to the final when he was 7 years old a “heartbreaker” and naming Flyers general manager Danny Brière his favorite player. And it was in Philly, where Tyler’s game began to grow and develop into an NHL-caliber one.

He started playing organized hockey for Flyers Youth out of the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees. He played for Team Comcast, which became Team Virtua in his second season, and is now Philadelphia Flyers Elite based out of Pennsauken Skate Zone in Camden County . And Brian coached him for a few seasons. Around the same time, Haddonfield Memorial High School did not have an ice hockey team, so Tyler headed to St. Joe’s Prep in Philly.

In 2018, after winning the Flyers Cup, the freshman forward helped lead the Hawks to their first AAA State Championship.

“I don’t recall the time that Tyler said that’s what he wanted to do,” recalled Brian when asked if Tyler stated as a kid he wanted to be a hockey player, as he did as a kid in Woonsocket, R.I. “I think it just kind of progressed. Tyler was a good baseball player.

As a kid, I wouldn’t have been shocked if he would have ,” he continued, noting he was a catcher and center fielder; Tyler said Brian had him put the hockey bag away in summers to partake in other sports.

“The reason why he stopped playing baseball was because he broke his collarbone in his first year of bantam , and when he came back to play baseball, it hurt to throw. “So I think he just kind of phased out of baseball that way. I think that’s when he started to get more serious about hockey. ...

He didn’t make a profound statement, like ‘I want to be an NHL player. ’ I think he just kept the next level, next level, achieving, achieving, achieving, and one thing led to the next, to be honest with you. ” The next level The next few years took Tyler away from South Jersey, as he played a season with the historic Avon Old Farms School in Connecticut, and then with the U.S. National Team Development Program in Michigan.

In 2021, he was, to the surprise of some, drafted 10th overall by the Senators — it bested Dad by 12 spots — before heading to Boston University for the 2021-22 season. After 17 games with the Terriers, he joined Ottawa of the Ontario Hockey League, where the potholes started to form. Since then, he has dealt with knee, shoulder, groin, and leg injuries. Each season saw long stretches off the ice, and four surgeries accompanied all the injuries.

It’s why emotions were flowing since Sunday, when Tyler, after wrapping up an afternoon game for the minor league team, found out he was getting called up.

“I texted him good game, and I was waiting for him to respond, and he didn’t,” recalled Brian, who had watched Belleville’s game. “So as I was driving, I figured I’d call him because he probably was going to call me when I was doing my stuff and I wasn’t going to be able to talk. “So I called him, and he told me he got called up. I said, ‘You weren’t going to call me?!

’ and he said, ‘I’m sorry because I called Nana first. ’” Calling Nana was a non-negotiable priority, and Dad was, of course, not upset. But then the Bouchers had to figure out travel arrangements with flights limited to Winnipeg, where the Senators were playing the Jets on Tuesday. Melissa was in charge of travel arrangements, and she and Brian drove to Montreal Monday night.

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They met Brianna, who flew in from Boston, before they all went to Manitoba on Tuesday morning. Ironically, like Tyler’s road to the NHL, it was a long one for the family. And while Dad was, of course, fired up at first about the debut, the long plane ride to Winnipeg gave him some time to think.

“There was no Wi-Fi on this flight, of course. So it’s almost a two-hour, 40-minute flight, so a lot of time to sit there and reflect,” Brian said.

“I was just thinking about the times as a child, and the good memories that we had, and all the hard work he’s put in. I was getting emotional thinking about it, and I got emotional when he went out for his rookie lap.

“I’m just so happy for him because he’s had such a tough path. When you get drafted that high, the expectations go up, and the pressure goes up, and now you think, ‘Oh man, you’re going to have a career and this and that. ’ And then all the disappointment just makes it all that much sweeter to see him battle through it.

“After all the disappointment, it’s overwhelming to think about it. ” The next challenge Aside from besting his father in the draft, Tyler Boucher is the one in the family with a banner in South Jersey. In Pennsauken Skate Zone, alongside players like Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, current Phantoms and former Coyotes defenseman Cam Dineen, and the late Johnny Gaudreau, Tyler’s banner commemorates his draft year. Now Tyler can say he played in the NHL like them too.

“I was pretty nervous, so I didn’t want to fall,” Tyler said of his solo rookie lap. “Some guys texted me. told me not to fall right before I went out, so it was in my head. But I was trying to take it slow. ” The game itself did not let him take it slow.

“It’s a lot faster, and decisions got to be made quicker,” he noted before playing his first game at the Canadian Tire Centre. And if there are any questions? He can always just turn to the guy who met him as a kid.

“Yeah, it’s definitely fun. He was actually in the locker room beside me, his dad, and we had a lot of good times together,” recalled former Flyers captain Claude Giroux, who played with Brian Boucher.

“He was great to me as a young player, so it’s great to have Tyler here. “I want to say his dad talks a little bit more than Tyler, but it’s just a great family,” added Giroux, who went to the family house for dinner a few times.

Across his two games, Tyler averaged less than seven minutes of ice time and was benched for the third period on Thursday as coach Travis Green shortened his bench in a game the Flyers would claw back from a three-goal deficit in the third period to win 6-5 in overtime . While the road to the NHL was long and arduous, sticking is the next challenge.

And while his drive to the NHL was twisty and curvy, it’s a reminder that everyone has their own path.

“It’s been a real grind for sure, for all of us, and I think that’s why I’m most proud of Tyler is because he’s never once said that he wanted to quit,” said Brian. “He’s hung in there through all the disappointment; he’s found a way to pick himself up each and every time, and that’s what I find to be remarkable.

“That’s why it’s so much emotion, in that he finally got a chance to play, and he scored in his first game. I just feel so happy for him to see him smile. ”