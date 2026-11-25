Crypto.com CEO Brian Armstrong notes that investors typically rotate funds from Bitcoin into major IPOs like Anthropic before returning to BTC. This pattern highlights long-term asset allocation strategies despite short-term market opportunities.

Crypto.com founder Brian Armstrong has observed a recurring historical pattern in cryptocurrency markets where investors temporarily rotate their capital out of Bitcoin to participate in major initial public offerings. This behavior was highlighted in the immediate aftermath of Anthropic's record-breaking $93.5 billion IPO, demonstrating how short-term corporate finance events can temporarily influence crypto asset flows.

Historical Rotation Patterns in Crypto Markets

Armstrong stated on the social media platform X that Bitcoin investors have historically sold their Bitcoin holdings to buy into major corporate offerings before eventually returning to the digital asset. He explained that while the limited window of opportunity to invest in an IPO at the initial public offering price helps explain this temporary rotation, the long-term drivers for holding Bitcoin remain unchanged. Investors often capitalize on the specific period during which they can request an allocation of shares, after which the price is determined strictly by the open market.

Also read Anthropic Created a Honeypot to Lure AI Agents Into Misbehaving

Anthropic IPO Financial Details and Market Reaction

The recent Anthropic deal saw shares priced at $83, a significant increase from the $70 to $78 range indicated just two days prior to the launch. When trading began, the stock, which trades under the ticker ANT, opened at $111.50 per share. This opening price represented a premium of approximately 34% per share for investors who bought immediately at the open compared to those who secured an allocation at the official IPO price.

Upon the closure of the IPO on November 20, a total of 1.127 billion shares had been sold. This figure included 147 million additional shares that were purchased by underwriters exercising their over-allotment option. The transaction generated $93.5 billion in gross proceeds, with Anthropic itself receiving approximately $91.6 billion. The remaining portion of the proceeds was distributed to existing shareholders involved in the offering.

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Major Institutional Investors and Private Placements

Beyond the public offering, the deal structure involved a separate $26 billion private placement. This significant private transaction included participation from major technology and investment entities such as Microsoft, Nvidia, and Google. When combining the public IPO proceeds with the private placement, the total value of these combined transactions reached $119.5 billion, marking one of the largest capital raises in recent corporate history.

Long-Term Bitcoin Value Proposition and Inflation

Armstrong argued that the fundamental case for holding Bitcoin is rooted in investors' expectations regarding the future purchasing power of fiat currency. He noted that if investors anticipate continued government money printing and increased inflation, Bitcoin becomes as important as ever as a store of value. While the excitement surrounding a major IPO may persist, the reasons that originally motivated investors to buy Bitcoin are likely to endure long after the newly listed stock has begun trading on the open market.

Broader Crypto Market Trends and Regional Developments

In related developments within the global cryptocurrency sector, Ripple Partner SBI is launching a Solana-focused initiative in Japan backed by $2.3 trillion. This move underscores the diverse and rapidly evolving landscape of blockchain technology adoption across different jurisdictions. Meanwhile, the first edition of the Build It Summit is underway in La Défense, welcoming innovators who are constructing the future of technology and artificial intelligence. These concurrent events highlight the multifaceted nature of the current tech and finance ecosystem, where traditional IPOs, crypto asset rotations, and regional blockchain initiatives intersect.