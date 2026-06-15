Brian Armstrong: Bitcoin Has Bottomed at $60k, Remains Bullish on Long-Term Future

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong expresses confidence that Bitcoin has established a floor around $60,000 and predicts significantly higher prices by 2030. He emphasizes Bitcoin's cyclical nature and its role as digital gold.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has reaffirmed his bullish stance on Bitcoin , asserting that the cryptocurrency has likely found its bottom and is poised for substantial gains by 2030.

In a recent conversation with investors, Armstrong described Bitcoin as the new digital gold, emphasizing its cyclical nature and robust long-term fundamentals. He noted that while the market experiences four-year cycles of bull and bear phases, the underlying trajectory remains upward. Armstrong stated, My instinct is that we have probably bottomed at this point, suggesting that Bitcoin has established a firm floor around the $60,000 level.

He cautioned that no one can predict exact price movements but expressed certainty that Bitcoin will trade at a much higher price by 2030. I am optimistic as always, I think by 2030 we are going to have a much higher price, and I am long Bitcoin, he added. His comments came amid a modest recovery on June 15, with Bitcoin gaining 2% as geopolitical tensions eased slightly.

Armstrong's perspective is particularly significant given his role as the head of one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, which provides him with unique insight into market dynamics and investor sentiment. Armstrong also challenged the prevailing narrative that Bitcoin's price movements are synonymous with the health of the entire crypto ecosystem.

In a social media post, he argued that derivatives, perpetual futures, stablecoins, and prediction markets are all experiencing growth, highlighting that the sector now extends far beyond Bitcoin. He wrote, People still think because Bitcoin is down crypto is down. Derivatives/perps, stablecoins, prediction markets, etc are all up in crypto. Crypto touches every area of finance, and is much broader than Bitcoin now.

It will take some time for this to sink in. This broader view aligns with the ongoing evolution of the cryptocurrency market, where decentralized finance, non-fungible tokens, and other innovations continue to expand. Despite this diversification, Armstrong clarified that Bitcoin's foundational role remains intact, calling it one of many cycles we have all been through and reassuring followers that Bitcoin is going to do great and is as important as ever.

The executive's bullish outlook contrasts with recent market volatility, which has seen Bitcoin fluctuate between support and resistance levels. Armstrong's confidence is rooted in historical patterns and the asset's growing adoption by institutional investors. He compared Bitcoin to digital gold, a store of value that will become increasingly integral to the global economy. While short-term price action may remain unpredictable, Armstrong's long-term vision reinforces the belief that Bitcoin's best days are ahead.

His comments also serve as a counterpoint to skepticism surrounding the cryptocurrency's ability to recover from sharp declines. As the market continues to mature, Armstrong's emphasis on cyclical trends and fundamental strength provides a framework for understanding Bitcoin's trajectory. The combination of his recent statements and the broader market indicators suggests that while caution is warranted, optimism about Bitcoin's future remains high among industry leaders





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