Bri Anna Orness Survives Shooting in Milton and Recovers from Multiple Injuries

Bri Anna Orness shares her survival story after being shot multiple times in Milton on Oct. 8. She details her severe injuries, hospital stays, and the arrest of a suspect in Seattle.

Bri Anna Orness, a 22-year-old resident of Pierce County, is publicly recounting her harrowing experience of surviving a violent shooting near 15th and Alder in Milton. Orness, who was recently discharged from the hospital, revealed that she was preparing for bed at her mother's home when bullets penetrated the wall and struck her on Oct. 8.

The Shooting Incident and Immediate Injuries

Orness described the terrifying moment of impact, noting that she immediately dropped to the floor with her legs raised to protect herself from further gunfire. The attack resulted in multiple bullet wounds that required extensive medical intervention and left her with permanent physical challenges. She stated that the pain she endured was unimaginable and relied heavily on a morphine button administered by medical staff to manage the agony during her initial recovery period.

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Medical examinations revealed the severity of the damage inflicted during the incident. One bullet remains lodged in Orness's body near her spine because surgeons determined that removing it would pose too high a risk of additional injury. Furthermore, she sustained fractures to two of her ribs along with significant trauma to her diaphragm and liver, injuries that complicated her path to healing.

Complications in Recovery and Hospital Readmission

Orness's road to recovery was marked by unexpected setbacks that extended her time under medical care. After being initially released from the hospital, she was forced to return due to a dangerous buildup of fluid in her body. This complication delayed her full recuperation and required additional medical attention to resolve the issue effectively.

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During her time in the hospital, Orness recalled a touching interaction with a doctor who recognized her from local news coverage. He informed her that he had seen her article in the press and had been praying intensely for her survival. Orness expressed deep gratitude for this gesture and credited her survival to divine intervention, stating that she believes God is looking out for her through these difficult times.

Permanent Physical Effects and Mobility Challenges

The long-term consequences of the shooting are evident in Orness's current physical condition and daily limitations. She now requires a walker to navigate her surroundings, as she continues to suffer from mobility issues resulting from the trauma. Additionally, she experiences numbness in part of one hand, a condition that doctors have warned may be permanent and persist indefinitely.

Despite these enduring challenges, Orness has expressed a profound sense of appreciation for her support system and her renewed focus on personal relationships. She emphasized that she is ready to spend more quality time with her loved ones and is focused on adapting to her new reality rather than dwelling on the violence she endured.

Law Enforcement Action and Suspect Custody

Authorities made significant progress in the investigation shortly after the shooting, leading to the apprehension of a suspect. A 22-year-old individual was taken into custody early one morning following a report of shoplifting that involved a firearm. This development in Seattle allowed investigators to connect the weapon to the crime scene in Milton.

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The case highlights the complex nature of criminal investigations that span multiple jurisdictions and involve various types of offenses. The arrest was not isolated to the shooting itself but was part of a broader law enforcement effort that also included separate incidents, such as a complaint about marijuana odor leading to the discovery of an illegal grow operation in Snohomish County.

Broader Context of Regional Legal Proceedings

While the investigation into Orness's shooting continues, other high-profile legal cases in the region have drawn attention to the judicial system. For instance, King County Sheriff's deputies have sought answers regarding why a man accused of stabbing a deputy was allowed to post bail for significantly less than what prosecutors had requested.

Additionally, the community is mourning the loss of Deputy Parker Perry of the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, who officially passed away after succumbing to injuries sustained during a shooting in Spangle. These events underscore the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement agencies and the legal system in addressing violent crime and ensuring justice for victims and officers alike.