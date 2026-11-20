The same system responsible for bringing a weeklong flash flood threat to Florida could develop into a coastal storm by the weekend and threaten early Thanksgiving travel plans for millions of people as the National Hurricane Center (NHC) designated the area off the Southeast coast as an area to watch for tropical development.

A coastal storm is expected to form off the Southeast coast this weekend, bringing more rain and strong wind gusts to the region. Odds are increasing that this system will take on some subtropical characteristics and be named Subtropical Storm Kyle.

This system could snarl Thanksgiving travel in the Northeast Monday, depending on how close it tracks to the coast. , odds are increasing that this system will take on some subtropical characteristics and be named Kyle. The Hurricane Center is now giving the area off the Southeast coast medium odds of development over the next seven days.

Also read Thanksgiving travel weather could cause East Coast delays; Here's when

While there's also growing consensus among computer forecast models that a storm will form off the coast this weekend, there is still uncertainty surrounding exactly where it will track. According to the FOX Forecast Center, an area of low pressure will continue to intensify just off the East Coast of Florida and Georgia by Saturday morning.

"Winds will begin to increase as the storm strengthens, with coastal rain extending from Jacksonville, northward into Savannah and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina," the FOX Forecast Center said. "By Saturday afternoon and overnight, the heaviest rain will likely be focused across Georgia and the Carolinas. The closer the low gets to the coast, the greater the potential impacts.

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" West Coast Braces For Relentless Barrage Of Storms As Powerful Atmospheric River Fuels Heavy Rain, Strong Surf Currently, the storm is expected to stay offshore through Saturday before turning northward into early Sunday morning. A 2 out of 4 flash flood threat is in place from northeastern Florida into coastal South Carolina on Saturday. By Sunday, the center of the coastal storm will push closer to the Outer Banks, likely brushing the coastline.

"Heavy rain will increase the risk of flash flooding farther north across the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic as moisture surges northward," the Forecast Center said. Rain and wind will likely push inland, affecting Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina, and Richmond, Virginia. Winds will also likely gust to 40 mph or higher along the coast, increasing surf and the risk of coastal erosion.

There's still a lot of uncertainty regarding the storm's track Sunday afternoon and early Monday, much of which will depend on the timing of an approaching cold front from the west. Forecast models remain split on how the two systems will interact. Currently, models are trending toward the storm trekking into the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast by Monday morning, which would mean increasing rain late Sunday evening and gusty winds into Monday.

Rain and wind could potentially impact air travel into and out of major Northeast hubs, including Philadelphia, New York City and Boston, during one the busiest travel periods of the year. However, if the storm stays further out to sea, rain and gusty winds would mainly be confined along the coast, with only spotty showers inland.

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"This scenario would likely mean just some showers along the coast and gusty winds across Cape Cod and the Islands into Monday," the FOX Forecast Center said.