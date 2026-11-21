The Milwaukee Brewers have had a quietly strong offseason so far after winning the 2026 World Series.

Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras takes a photo with Brewers owner Mark Attanasio, right, and his wife Debbie Attanasio, left, after winning the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on in St.Petersburg, Florida on Oct. 28, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectwith Jake Bauers and Dustin May both leaving in free agency. Of the two, Bauers' loss is significantly bigger than May's, but the Brewers have options and time to replace both. On the addition front, Milwaukee has made a handful of small-scale moves, including. It's been a quietly busy offseason so far.

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Plus, there have been plenty of rumors about various players who could be traded. , Grant Anderson, DL Hall, Ryan Walker and Angel Zerpa and tendered contracts to Sal Frelick, David Hamilton, Trevor Megill, Garrett Mitchell, Bo Naylor, Quinn Priester, Brice Turang and Andrew Vaughn. There have been a lot of moving parts in a short amount of time. Let's unpack where the Brewers currently stand and where the club could go from here.

Oct 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn is introduced prior to game one of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, Luke Adams, Dylan O'Rae, Matt Wood, Tate Kuehner and Cameron Wagoner.

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Of this group, the guy to watch with the best chance of making the Opening Day roster is Williams, who would make sense at third base. There hasn't been many changes to the roster just yet. Milwaukee lost Bauers and May, but the vast majority of the World Series roster remains intact.at first base, Brice Turang at second base, Cooper Pratt at shortstop and either Ortiz, Hamilton or Williams at third base.

The outfield would very likely feature Jackson Chourio, Mitchell and either Frelick or Luis Lara in right field. Then, Christian Yelich would be the designated hitter and William Contreras behind the plate. , Logan Henderson, Robert Gasser and Kyle Harrison figure to be the likely top four.

Then, the fifth spot would be up in the air with Priester being an option, as well as Brandon Sproat. The bullpen is more up in the air, especially because Trevor Megill has been discussed as a trade candidate. Abner Uribe,Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers looks on during batting practice before game five of the 2026 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectBeyond these two, two more options to watch are Brandon Woodruff and JoJo Romero, who are both free agents at the moment. Romero has been connected to a handful of teams, Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill celebrates defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field.

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Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Megill has been talked about left and right all offseason so far. He's a year away from free agency, and this tends to be when Milwaukee deals hurlers away.through a possible lockout. If the Brewers do hold Megill until December, then it's anyone's guess what will happen. Ortiz is someone who could be interesting to watch out for.

The Brewers seemingly have a surplus of talent at the hot corner. If a team comes calling,Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com