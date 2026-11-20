The Milwaukee Brewers are entering the 2027 season as defending World Series champions, but maintaining that success may require some difficult decisions. One o

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich looks on during batting practice before game five of the 2026 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect. One of those being what to do with veteran Christian Yelich, whose role with the organization has changed considerably over the past few seasons. Yelich remains one of Milwaukee's most respected players and was named the first captain in franchise history during its championship run.

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However, his declining offensive production raises questions about how much playing time the Brewers should give him moving forward.. The 34-year-old finished the regular season batting .235 with 12 home runs, 59 RBIs and a .693 OPS across 118 games. Those numbers were a considerable decline from his 2025 campaign, when he posted a 121 OPS+ and hit 29 homers. That downward trend becomes even more apparent when looking at his production over the past three seasons.

Yelich recorded a 152 OPS+ in 2024. His latest mark indicated he was nine percent below the league-average hitter after adjusting for ballpark factors. His strikeout rate also climbed to 27% in 2026, while his average sprint speed dropped to 27.5 feet per second.. While he remains capable of delivering timely hits, his overall production no longer makes him an obvious everyday option for a championship contender.

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Perhaps the biggest challenge for Milwaukee is finding the right balance between Yelich's playing time and the organization's other offensive options. Yelich has primarily served as designated hitter since returning from back surgery, limiting the flexibility manager Pat Murphy has when constructing his lineup. With Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick and Garrett Mitchell providing options in the outfield, Milwaukee has little reason to rely on Yelich defensively.

The designated hitter position is generally reserved for players who provide significant offensive value or allow teams to rotate regular starters through the spot for additional rest. When Yelich isn't producing at an above-average level, keeping him in that role regularly becomes increasingly difficult to justify. Milwaukee doesn't necessarily need to remove Yelich from the lineup entirely.

Instead, a more selective approach could allow the veteran to contribute in favorable matchups.experience and presence in the clubhouse remain valuable "It's been happening since he's been in this uniform," Murphy said in September.

"Everybody knows he's our captain. Anybody that's played with him recognizes the way he upholds the standards of winning and the standards of how we conduct ourselves.

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", Matthew Trueblood argued that Milwaukee should significantly reduce Yelich's opportunities in 2027, suggesting the Brewers target approximately 250 plate appearances rather than another season approaching 500.and is owed $26 million in each of the next two seasons, including deferred payments. His salary may make reducing his role uncomfortable, but the question is whether the Brewers can afford to prioritze that history over its best possible lineup in 2027.

Alyssa Polczynski is a sports journalist based in Scottsdale, Arizona, who currently writes for Fastball On SI and Heavy.com. She previously worked as an editorial producer for mlb.com and contributed to the Society of American Baseball Research. Polczynski earned a bachelor's degree in sports journalism and master's degree in mass communication from Arizona State University. She is also the author of the children's book Winny the Guinea's Spectacular Tea Party.

A Southeast Michigan native and lifelong Detroit sports fan, Polczynski spends her free time playing golf, running, volunteering at animal shelters, and snacking on spicy dill pickle chips.