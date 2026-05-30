Brewers Suddenly Have Their Dominant Trevor Megill Back

The Milwaukee Brewers reliever is fully turning things around.

Apr 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill makes the out on a groundball by Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas in the seventh inning at American Family Field.

Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn ImagesMegill was ice-cold to kick off the season for Milwaukee. He logged a 14.40 ERA in his first six appearances of the season. At the time, things were rough and Megill was. But, those issues are a thing of the past now.

Megill has been excellent for Milwaukee recently. On Friday, Megill closed out the Brewers' extra-inning win over the Houston Astros and earned his seventh save of the season. Megill struck out two in a clean inning and his season ERA is now down to 4.50 in 21 outings. After he struggled out the gate, he has completely turned his season around.

Over his last 15 appearances, Megill has looked like an All-Star. Heand a 20-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 15 innings pitched. His FIP is even lower than his ERA. Over his last 15 outings, his FIP is a minuscule 0.80.

FIP is a statistic that attempts to remove defense from the equation to show how effective a pitcher is without relying on the defense behind them. May 27, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the ninth inning at American Family Field.

Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Imageson the season with a 4 1/2-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals, who are currently in second place in the National League Central. The Brewers are starting to run away a bit. The Chicago Cubs are in third place in the division, but are five games back.

The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates are tied for fourth place, but are six games back.are missing Brandon Woodruff, Quinn Priester and Logan Henderson, and yet they are still thriving. Megill struggled early on, but the Brewers were able to weather the storm and now all of a sudden look like they have the All-Star version of him back. Things are clicking and the Brewers look like a legit threat.

Arguably, the Brewers are starting to look like the best overall team in the National League. The Atlanta Braves have the best record, but aren't at full strength. The same can be said about the injured Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers are inching closer and closer to them in the standings.

Soon enough, Milwaukee will have that top spot. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsPatrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University.

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