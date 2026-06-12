Brewers Star Jacob Misiorowski's 2026 Season By The Numbers

Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski is off to an unreal start in the 2026 MLB season. Here's his performance by the numbers.

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski wowed the baseball scene in 2025 and has taken his game to the next level through his first 13 starts of the 2026 MLB season.

Here's the budding superstar's 2026 campaign by the numbers:Misiorowski has struggled in the fifth inning this season, where he has a recorded a combined 0.69 ERA . Misiorowski's 1.50 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 2.23 expected ERA and 2.21 expected FIP are all first in MLB.

On June 6 against the Rockies, Misiorowski threw a 103.7 mph pitch, the fastest on record by a starter in the StatCast era that started in 2008, per MLB'sDontrelle Willis: I 'Would Love' To See Brewers Acquire Tigers Ace Tarik SkubalLongest Home Runs in MLB History2026 MLB Power Rankings: Spotlighting Every Team’s Ace So Far This SeasonLast Night In Baseball: Mariners Win 7th-Straight With 2nd Walk-Off W In A RowFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.

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