Brewers’ Rob Zastryzny Lands Back on IL After Latest Setback

The Milwaukee Brewers lost the veteran hurler to the Injured List on Wednesday.

Jun 24, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Rob Zastryzny pitches in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field.

Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images The Milwaukee Brewers announced some more bad news about veteran left-handed hurler Rob Zastryzny on Wednesday. Milwaukee reinstated Zastryzny from the 60-Day Injured List on May 31, but he wasn't able to get into a game before landing on the Injured List again. Milwaukee announced on Wednesday that Zastryzny was placed on the 15-Day Injured List with a left trapezius strain, retroactive to May 31.

In response, the Brewers Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Rob Zastryzny poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images This is yet another setback for a hurler who has had a tough go. It's been a very difficult season for the Milwaukee hurler. He dealt with a shoulder strain before suffering an intercostal strain.

Last season, he pitched in 26 games for the Brewers and had a 2.45 ERA and a 20-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 22 innings pitched. When healthy, he's a key cog for this club. Unfortunately, there's no timetable for return yet.in the big leagues already this season. He made his first appearance of the season in the majors on May 17.

That day, he allowed two earned runs, and three runs total, against the Minnesota Twins in a 5-4 loss. On May 23, he made his second appearance of the season so far and pitched 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers and allowed four earned runs. In 2025, Gasser made two starts for Milwaukee in the majors and had a 3.18 ERA.

In 2024, he made five starts in his first taste of big league action and had a 2.57 ERA in 28 innings pitched. Gasser hasn't topped 10 innings pitched in a season in the majors since 2024, but that will likely change the next time he takes the hill. Milwaukee is one of the best overall teams in baseball, but the injuries keep piling up.

Brandon Woodruff, Quinn Priester, Logan Henderson, Angel Zerpa, Brandon Lockridge and Zastryzny are all on the Injured List. Fortunately, the Brewers are 37-21 and in first place in the National League Central. The Brewers have depth all over the place, but it's getting thinner. Because of this, Milwaukee should certainly take a look at the trade market and see if there are options out there, whether that is a reliever or a starter.

The Brewers have done a good job so far, but they're running out of wiggle room. Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com





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