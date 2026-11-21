The Brewers have brought back Joey Ortiz and David Hamilton for 2027, but the Brewers top-ranked farm system could alter their infield plans.

Milwaukee Brewers third baseman David Hamilton hits an RBI during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 5 of the World Series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Oct 28, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect With their decisions at the non-tender deadline, the Brewers are primed to run things back at the hot corner. Joey Ortiz has signed a contract to avoid arbitration and the club has tendered an offer to David Hamilton. The two utility infielders served as a platoon at third base down the stretch and throughout the postseason. The left-handed-hitting Hamilton started against right-handers, while the right-handed Ortiz started against lefties.

Also read 4 Ideas for Brewers to Get Even Better for 2027 Title Defense

Neither player offers a strong bat, but they both serve as tough outs at the bottom of the Brewers' lineup. With both Ortiz and Hamilton retained for 2027, the Brewers will likely roll this platoon into next season. But even then, their time at the position could be numbered thanks to the organization's top-ranked farm system.

The arrival of consensus No. 1 overall prospect Jesús Made, along with fellow Top-100 prospect Luis Peña, could change the organization's plans on the infield in the future. How long Hamilton and Ortiz remain productive could determine Made's potential MLB timeline. The two infielders are strong defenders at the position, but produced a 80 and a 101 OPS+ respectively.

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If Milwaukee needs to add more consistent offense at the hot corner, they'll either look at the trade market or their farm system. Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesús Made stretches during spring training workouts Monday, February 16, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Made's impending MLB debut will be the top prospect storyline for the Brewers in 2027.

Made put together a solid season in Double-A Biloxi and could be in Milwaukee with a similar year in Nashville. The Brewrs will have to find a spot for their top prospect to play long-term, although they don't have to make that decision until after the 2027 season. They already inked Cooper Pratt to an eight-year extension last year. After a strong finish to 2026, Pratt looks like the starter at short for the foreseeable future.

After Made makes his debut, the Brewers will have to decide the future for both him and Pratt. If Pratt stays at shortstop, then Made slides over to the hot corner. The No. 1 overall prospect is built more like a corner infielder, listed at 6'1" and 221 lbs. , but larger infielders have been able to handle the role.

One possible alternative would be for the Brewers to trade Brice Turang. That's not a decision for the 2027 season, but it could be a case where Milwaukee sells high on an MVP finalist. In that scenario, Pratt moves over to second and Made at shortstop.

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However, that seems like a very unlikely situation, as Turang is controllable through the 2029 season. Michael McDermott has covered MLB since the 2016 season. He previously covered the Arizona Diamondbacks for On SI and the Arizona Fall League as credentialed media during the 2022-2025 seasons. Past stops include AZ Snake Pit, Burn City Sports, and FanSided.