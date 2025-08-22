Brewers Remain MLB Powerhouse, Tigers and Blue Jays Reign in the AL

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their dominance in the MLB Power Rankings, holding off the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Chicago Cubs in the National League. In the American League, the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays emerge as dominant forces.

The Milwaukee Brewers continue to dominate the MLB Power Rankings , solidifying their position as the best team in baseball. Despite a recent three-game losing streak to the Chicago Cubs , the Brewers maintain a comfortable lead over their rivals in the National League standings. The Philadelphia Phillies , Los Angeles Dodgers , and Cubs are all vying for playoff contention, closely trailing the Brewers.

Meanwhile, the American League is seeing two teams emerge as frontrunners: the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays. The Tigers have climbed back into the top three, holding a slim lead over the Blue Jays, who occupy the fifth spot. The New York Yankees, after a brief slump following the trade deadline, seem to be finding their stride as they attempt to challenge the Blue Jays' division lead. Our panel of ESPN MLB experts has ranked every team based on their performance and potential, offering insightful observations about each squad.





