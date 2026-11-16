Brewers Re-Sign 25-Year-Old Pitcher in Free Agency

The Milwaukee Brewers are bringing a familiar face back to the organization ahead of Spring Training.

Mar 9, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Nicaragua pitcher Stiven Cruz delivers a pitch against Venezuela during the eighth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect"First non-roster invite of the off-season for the Brewers: RHP Stiven Cruz has signed a minor league deal with an invitation to MLB camp," Hogg wrote on X.Milwaukee Brewers pitching prospect Stiven Cruz throws a bullpen during minor league workouts at American Family Fields of Phoenix on March 6, 2023.

Ctk18592 2 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Cruz is a 25-year-old pitching prospect who has been in the Brewers' farm system since 2019. Cruz signed as aand then made his professional debut in 2021 in the Dominican Summer League. Since 2021, Cruz has been working his way up through the Brewers' farm system with the hopes of making the jump to the majors.

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He hasn't made it to the big leagues yet, but in 2026, he spent the season just two levels below in Double-A. The 6'2'' righty logged a 5.68 ERA and a 70-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 63 1/3 innings pitched. His ERA wasn't great, but 70 strikeouts in 36 appearances is very interesting. He has been pitching in the Venezuelan Winter League and has a 2.16 ERA in five appearances, including four starts, for Tiburones de La Guaira.

Cruz has good stuff and now he's staying in the organization as he continues on his path towards the majors. The Brewers are a pitching machine. If there is any team out there that could put him in the best position to contribute at the next level,As of writing, Cruz certainly doesn't appear to be an option that will be on the big league radar right away when the 2027 season begins.

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But if things continue to go well for him in the offseason and he has a good camp, it's very realistic that we could end up seeing Cruz in Triple-A in 2027. If he can show what he can do there, then the majors will be the next step. Cruz made appearances in Double-A in 2025 and 2026. Can he take the next step?

That's something to watch in Spring Training when baseball returns. Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com