Brewers Prospect Andrew Fischer Reportedly Promoted to Double-A

Milwaukee Brewers third base prospect Andrew Fischer is reportedly set to be promoted to the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers, where he would join teammate and baseball's top overall prospect, shortstop. The 22-year-old Fischer has posted strong offensive numbers in High-A, hitting .298 with a .443 on-base percentage and 1.118 OPS over 54 games, including 20 home runs and 50 RBIs. Meanwhile, the top prospect continues to excel at Double-A, making the Shuckers a highly intriguing minor league team to watch.

Brewers third base prospect Andrew Fischer fields a ground ball during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona.

| Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Two of the Milwaukee Brewers' top prospects are reportedly going to be playing together on the same side of the infield for the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers.. The 22-year-old's reported promotion has not been confirmed yet by the Brewers organization or any of its minor league affiliates, though.

If this move does become official, Fischer will have the chance to play alongside the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball, shortstop, at least while he remains in Double-A. And based on how both Milwaukee prospects have been swinging the bat this year, the Shuckers would immediately become one of the most exciting minor league teams to watch. Brewers third base prospect Andrew Fischer signs an autograph during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona.

| Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Imagesto the majors. But for Fischer, even though this is his first full season in the minors, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before he was promoted to Double-A. In 54 High-A games this year, the 22-year-old posted a .298 batting average, a .443 on-base percentage, and a 1.118 OPS with 20 home runs and 50 RBIs.

Fischer even set the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers'since the minor league team moved to High-A in 2021. With offensive stats like that, it's not surprising that the 2025 first-round draft pick is reportedly headed to Double-A. Meanwhile, the 19-year-old Made is hitting .280 with six homers, 42 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases in 58 Double-A games this year. Fischer and Made have mostly played third base and shortstop, respectively, in their minor league careers.

So, if Fischer is officially promoted to Double-A, Biloxi's left side of the infield should feature two of the Brewers' most highly touted prospects. Justin Binkowski is a lifelong baseball fan returning to cover the sport he loves after spending nearly a decade writing about video games. Before his time as managing editor at Dot Esports, Binkowski attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he was also a relief pitcher on the school's baseball team.

While in college, Binkowski was a media relations intern for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during the 2014 season.





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