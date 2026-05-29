Brewers Prospect 'Ahead of' Brice Turang With MLB Debut Looming

He's already got the contract, but Milwaukee Brewers shortstop prospect Cooper Pratt is still in the process of proving he's a big-leaguer. As he's heated up at

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Cooper Pratt fields a ground ball during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona.

| Dave Kallmann / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images He's already got the contract, but Milwaukee Brewers shortstop prospect Cooper Pratt is still in the process of proving he's a big-leaguer.a common question mark across Brewers fandom, as shortstops Joey Ortiz and David Hamilton have struggled offensively in the majors. While we continue to await the announcement that Pratt's debut is forthcoming, one of the 21-year-old's most reliable authority figures has a comparison to share that should only excite the fandom to a higher degree.

May 25, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang during the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images In a quote published on Friday, Nashville Sounds manager Rick Sweet said Pratt is better now than current BrewersBrice Turang was at the same level in 2022. Turang was even a year older at the time than Pratt is now.

“When Turang played for me, he was 22, and I look at Cooper Pratt at 21 and he’s ahead of where Turang was,” Sweet said,. “He’s going to hit, and he’s starting to hit now. We just had to get him focused on competing in the game.

"You get to that level where all of a sudden pitchers are pretty good, and for the first month he’s barely hitting .100. So he had to learn how you compete at this level, but Cooper Pratt’s going to be a major-league shortstop. ” After the slow start Sweet mentioned, Pratt came on strong at the end of April, then hit four home runs and slugged a respectable .422 in May.

His season OPS of .736 is decent enough, but the Brewers clearly think there's more in the tank. Turang has, of course, taken multiple offensive leaps since his Triple-A career. He was one of the worst hitters in the majors in 2023, then a decent enough hitter with a ton of stolen bases in 2024, then became a downright excellent hitter by the middle of last summer.

The Brewers shouldn't expect a major league OPS close to .900 from Pratt any time soon, but if Sweet's judgment is any indication, the future should be quite bright up the middle in Milwaukee. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsJackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living.

A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com





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