Brewers Pitching Options: Targets for Dustin May Replacement

Milwaukee Brewers seek affordable pitching replacements for Dustin May ahead of the 2026 MLB trade deadline. Explore top free agent candidates including Shane Bieber and Nick Pivetta.

The Milwaukee Brewers recognized the urgent need for additional pitching support as the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline approached. To address this roster gap, the front office acquired right-handed pitcher Dustin May from another club. While May provided necessary innings, the organization is now looking ahead to the winter months with a strategic focus on maintaining staff depth without exceeding budget constraints.

Affordable Pitching Replacements for Milwaukee

Dustin May served as a critical short-term solution for the Brewers during the postseason stretch. However, with May potentially departing in free agency, the franchise must identify cost-effective alternatives to fill the void. Fortunately, the current open market offers several intriguing options that could provide significant value. These candidates include established veterans and players with high upside who may be available at a fraction of their previous salaries.

Also read Mariners Get a Player Development Wake-Up Call as Athletics Poach Brewers Executive

Shane Bieber Remains a Prime Target

When Shane Bieber is healthy, he possesses the ability to rank among the best pitchers in all of baseball. The Toronto Blue Jays right-hander proved his elite status when he won the 2020 American League Cy Young Award. Over nine professional seasons, Bieber has maintained an impressive career earned run average of 3.31. Despite his proven track record, recent injuries have significantly derailed his performance trajectory.

Jack Flaherty Offers Buy-Low Upside

Jack Flaherty endured two difficult seasons with the Detroit Tigers during 2025 and 2026. In 2026 alone, he posted a 4.48 earned run average across 20 appearances. While this statistic is not terrible, it falls short of the expectations set during his earlier career. Flaherty remains an attractive buy-low option with considerable upside because he was just two years removed from a 3.17 earned run average over 28 starts in 2024. Furthermore, at just 31 years old, he is in the prime of his career.

Advertisement

Nick Pivetta's Strong Recent Performance

Nick Pivetta was electric when he took the mound for the San Diego Padres during much of the 2026 season. Although he made only eight starts, his performance was stellar, resulting in a 2.86 earned run average. This recent output aligns closely with his 2025 results, where he recorded a 2.87 earned run average in 31 starts. Pivetta needs to rebuild his market value to secure an expensive long-term contract elsewhere, making Milwaukee an ideal location for him to bounce back.

Lucas Giolito's Potential Rebound

Lucas Giolito struggled significantly after signing late in free agency with the San Diego Padres. In 2026, he made only seven appearances and posted a 5.16 earned run average. This stands in stark contrast to his performance with the Boston Red Sox the prior year, where he held a 3.41 earned run average in 26 starts. The talent is undoubtedly there, and he could be available for almost nothing this winter. Giolito has the potential to serve as a middle-of-the-rotation starter for the Brewers.

Strategic Planning for the 2026 Offseason

The Milwaukee Brewers are positioned to make smart moves in the upcoming offseason by targeting these specific pitching assets. By focusing on players with proven track records who are currently undervalued due to injuries or recent team changes, the organization can strengthen its rotation. This approach allows the team to compete at a high level in the MLB Playoffs without breaking the bank on long-term commitments.