Pat Murphy Wins Third Straight NL Manager of the Year After World Series Title

Pat Murphy became the first manager to win NL Manager of the Year three years in a row after leading the Brewers to a 103-win season and their first World Series title. He learned of the award from a hospital bed after hip replacement surgery.

Pat Murphy became the first manager in MLB history to win Manager of the Year three years in a row, taking the National League honor for the third consecutive season in 2026.

He learned of the award from a hospital bed after revealing he had hip replacement surgery. I had the hip replaced, feel good and, yeah, very grateful, Murphy told MLB Network after being jokingly asked if a recent conversation with Bruce Springsteen had put him in the hospital. The 67-year-old skipper underwent the procedure recently but still celebrated the Brewers first World Series win in franchise history.

Also read Pat Murphy Named NL Manager of the Year, Will Venable Wins AL Award

Murphy Wins Third Consecutive Award

The award was introduced in 1983, and no manager had ever won it three straight times until Murphy. If he wins one more, he would tie Bobby Cox, Buck Showalter and Tony La Russa for the most in MLB history. Murphy received 20 of the 30 first-place votes.

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He beat out Don Mattingly, who led a Phillies turnaround from a 9-19 start to the final Wild Card spot, and Walt Weiss, who in his first year won 18 more games than the previous season with an underperforming Braves roster. The 2026 season was the magnum opus of this Brewers regime. For the second straight year, they led all MLB teams with 103 wins.

They finished second in runs scored with 850 and third in wRC+ at 107, using an all-fields approach instead of relying on home runs. Postseason results do not factor into the award because votes are cast long before the Brewers played a game. Milwaukee still went on to defeat the Padres, Dodgers and Rays rather convincingly on their way to the title. The Brewers overcame pitching staff problems.

Brewers Build Championship Team

Kyle Harrison had a first-half breakout and looked like their No. 2 starter, but second-half struggles made him a postseason non-factor. Logan Henderson took that role, and fellow lefty Robert Gasser stepped up in October. Murphy took over as manager in 2024 after Craig Counsell left for the rival Cubs. In three seasons under Murphy, the Brewers have won 293 regular-season games and three NL Central division titles.

The World Series win ended a 57-year drought. His journey included college coaching at Notre Dame and Arizona State, the Netherlands national team, and the Padres minor league system, plus a brief stint as San Diego interim manager in 2015. He then coached on the Brewers staff for seven years before being elevated. Murphy has been a fan favorite for his style and has transformed the culture in Milwaukee.

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Milwaukee ranked 19th in player payroll in 2026 but still won it all, proving to be a model franchise for teams without deep budgets. They balance analytics with Murphy old-school approach. You just have to trust that you are doing the right thing. You have to be committed to growth.

Murphy Reflects on Success

And you have to be around the right people, Murphy said. I think of it as we are all under construction and as long as we can keep ourselves under construction and maybe we can impact somebody. And then these types of things happen, and sometimes they do not. I do not necessarily think I am deserving, to be quite honest with you.

But it is more a matter of just keeping everything in perspective, he added. Murphy will face a different challenge in 2027: convincing the same players to play with the same hunger and desire. It is easy to turn failure into motivation, but a manager who can turn success into motivation is rare. Milwaukee held its World Series title parade on Oct. 30, 2026, where Murphy held up the Commissioner Trophy.

He also was seen holding a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel World Champs newspaper after the clinching Game 5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.