Brewers First Baseman Jake Bauers Signs Four-Year, $58 Million Deal With Red Sox

Jake Bauers, the NLCS MVP and 2026 World Series champion, agreed to a four-year, $58 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. Milwaukee receives a compensatory draft pick after the first round, projected at No. 32 overall in 2027.

Jake Bauers is headed to the Boston Red Sox on a four-year, $58 million deal, the first major splash of Boston's uncertain offseason. The agreement was confirmed Friday and was first reported by The Post's Jon Heyman.

The deal ends Bauers' three-season run with Milwaukee, where he became a playoff hero during the Brewers' run to the first World Series title in franchise history. Bauers, 31, spent the last three seasons with the Brewers after the Yankees sent him to Milwaukee in November 2023 in exchange for a pair of minor-league outfielders. His emergence in 2026 anchored Milwaukee's championship run.

Also read What Jake Bauers' Multi-Year Deal Means for Rest of First Base Market

Bauer S Stats And Postseason Highlights

He finished second in the National League in on-base percentage at .389, hitting 26 home runs with 86 RBIs and a 143 wRC+ while slashing .266/.389/.484. On a rate basis, he was one of the best hitters in MLB. His postseason performance earned him NLCS MVP honors after he recorded six RBIs. In the 2026 postseason overall he hit .191 with a .621 OPS, but he produced strong numbers against the Dodgers and played consistent defense at first base.

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Across his seven-year career, Bauers has hit .223 with a .717 OPS. Once a Top 100 prospect, he bounced around the league before finding success in Milwaukee and was nearly retired two years ago. After the Brewers beat the Rays to clinch the World Series at Tropicana Field, manager Pat Murphy told Bauers during the celebration that he was going to be a rich f--ker.

Murphy added: Just remember when you were on that horses--t Yankees team and you guys were all playing for yourself. Just remember, say, This is the way we used to do it. Bauers called Yankees general manager Brian Cashman after his interaction with Bauers went viral to claim he was not referring to the 2026 edition of the Yankees, but rather teams with high-paid, long-contract players, using Cashman's group as an example given Bauers' history with the organization.

Yankees Rival Signs Before Lockout

The sentiment turned ironic Friday, as Bauers joined the roster of the Yankees' rival following a 2026 campaign where the Red Sox season ended in The Bronx during the wild-card series. The signing also added a jolt of offense to Boston's roster just weeks before an MLB lockout is expected to begin, with the current CBA set to expire Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. Because Milwaukee gave Bauers the qualifying offer following its title, the Brewers will receive a compensatory draft pick after the first round in next year's draft.

By declining the $23.15 million qualifying offer, Bauers triggered the compensation. Since his contract's total value exceeds $50 million, Milwaukee gets a pick projected to be No. 32 overall in the 2027 MLB Draft. That gives the Brewers the No. 27 and No. 32 picks next year, two high-value selections for an organization that excels at player development. The Brewers had three first-round picks on their 2026 championship roster, along with one of the top farm systems.

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The draft will allow general manager Matt Arnold and the amateur scouting department to add more talent to an organization that wins by outhustling everyone else on and off the field. Bauers was the biggest name from the Brewers' championship roster to hit the market. Milwaukee now has a hole in its starting lineup and must act quickly to fill it. The Brewers lost their top left-handed bat in free agency, and he is not so easily replaced.

Brewers Internal Options Fill Spot

Most likely the answer will come internally. More established players such as Sal Frelick and Garrett Mitchell will need to take a bigger role in the lineup. A second-year jump from rookie shortstop Cooper Pratt, who starred in the World Series, will also help. The Brewers will be able to fill the first base gap, but they will need to add a left-handed bat.

Andrew Vaughn is an option to take over the starting first baseman role in 2027 while they wait for top prospect Andrew Fischer to finish developing in the minors. Fischer finished 2026 with Double-A Biloxi. He will likely report to big league camp, but given the nature of this offseason, might start 2027 in Triple-A Nashville. It would not be a surprise if next season ends with Fischer as the Brewers primary first baseman against right-handed pitching.

Brewers Trade Market Alternatives

There aren't many left-handed bats available in free agency with Bauers off the table. Milwaukee could turn to someone like Nathaniel Lowe or LaMonte Wade Jr. as part-time stopgaps. Or they could do what they do best and find their answer in the trade market. Fortunately, the Brewers will not walk away empty-handed after successfully developing the journeyman first baseman into the type of hitter talent evaluators projected a decade ago.