The Milwaukee Brewers got it right this past summer.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal winds up in the second inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The biggest prize of free agency this year is officially off the board. After months of rumors and speculation, two-time Cy Young Award winnerIt was known heading into the offseason that Skubal was going to cash in. Arguably, the price tag is a bit absurd for a hurler, especially one coming off a season in which they underwent elbow surgery during the campaign. The Mets clearly wanted him and got the deal done.

Also read Brewers Today: Roster Projection, Losses, Trade Options After Non-Tender Deadline

One team that certainly wasn't in the running for him this offseason was theThe Brewers Got It Right Oct 24, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson pitches during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectwho is just 24 years old. Skubal is 30 years old now.

In 2026, Skubal made 26 starts and logged a 2.72 ERA in 158 2/3 innings pitched. Henderson had a 2.47 ERA in 18 starts across 98 1/3 innings pitched. After the trade deadline, Henderson and Skubal lined up against one another in a highly discussed regular season matchup and it was the young Brewers hurler who came out on top.

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On Aug. 16, Henderson tossed seven innings of one-run ball against the Dodgers to go along with seven strikeouts and three base hits allowed. Skubal pitched six innings and allowed one earned run and two runs total, along with seven base hits and the loss.is that he's not very far off from the top starters in the game itself. His sample size isn't large enough to truly put him in that group yet, but he's coming.

And he's going to cost a tiny fraction of what Skubal will. , he has an annual average of $50 million over the next nine seasons. Henderson is under team control through the 2031 season. So, he's cost-controlled over the next five seasons.

In 2026, Henderson made $780,000. That is 1.56 percent of $50 million. If Henderson can maintain his momentum from the 2026 season, there's a real chance we're talking about him as an All-Star, or more, in 2027. And yet he's going to be significantly cheaper than Skubal, to say the least.by not cutting ties with Henderson in a deal for Skubal.

The Brewers won the World Series and kept a budding young ace. If they had moved Henderson, maybe they still could've won the title. But they absolutely would not have re-signed Skubal, so they'd be thin in the rotation now. Fortunately, that isn't the case.

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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com