Brewers Linked to Former Guardians, Padres Catcher in Free Agency

The Milwaukee Brewers don't need to make any big splash at the moment.

Sep 16, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges celebrates while running the bases after center fielder Petey Halpin hit a three-run home run off Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb during the sixth inning at Progressive Field.

Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecthome for the next four seasons and yet the Brewers are still in a phenomenal place. Milwaukee's front office has built this roster with young, cost-controlled talent and the vast majority of the key cogs for the organization are under team control for years to come. Plus, the Brewers have theand one of the best overall farm systems ready to fill in as veterans leave the organization.

Also read Brewers 'Really Excited' About Potential Jake Bauers Replacement

All in all, the Brewers are in a great spot. But theyshared a column in which he linked one player to each team. For Milwaukee, he dropped an intriguing name: Austin Hedges. Sep 4, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges stands on the field in the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field.

Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect "Either Jefferson Quero or Bo Naylor could serve as backup, but both have Minor League options remaining and can be sent down. Adding a veteran backup to replace would give Milwaukee more depth behind the plate — especially if a Contreras trade becomes reality.

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"or Quero as capable of being a high-impact backup to kick off the 2027 campaign. Naylor was acquired ahead of the 2026 trade deadline and Quero is an elite prospect for the organization who made his big league debut in 2026. The Brewers wereFeinsand mentioned the possibility of a trade involving William Contreras. It's important to note that at this moment, that doesn't appear to be likely at all.

So, if the idea of Hedges to Milwaukee hinges specifically on the idea of a trade with Contreras, that isn't likely. That isn't to completely shut down the idea of a move, though. That depends on Naylor and Quero. If the Brewers view either as an impactful backup who can replace Sanchez, then there's no reason to sign Hedges.

If they don't, then a move makes sense. Hedges is a solid player. He's a 12-year big league veteran, who has spent time with the San Diego Padres, Guardians, Pittsburgh Pirates and Texas Rangers throughout his career. The vast majority of his playing career has come with the Padres and Guardians.

He spent the first five-plus seasons of his career in San Diego and then bounced around a bit, including two stints in Cleveland. Over the last three seasons, Hedges was in Cleveland and he's coming off a season in which he slashed .247/.325/.377 with six home runs and 25 RBIs in 78 games played. Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball.

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Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com