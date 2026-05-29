Brewers’ Kyle Harrison Is Crushing Cubs Fans With Wild Wins Stat

The Milwaukee Brewers budding star has been on an insane heater over his last three starts.

May 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field.

Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images If you're a Milwaukee Brewers fan, it's hard not to be fired up about the performance of young left-handed starter Kyle Harrison. He has been getting praise all season long to this point and it has been warranted the entire time.

Harrison has quickly gone from a guy both the San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox were willing to give up, to beingHarrison has made 10 starts in a Brewers uniform and set the record for the best ERA in franchise history through 10 starts at 1.57. Harrisonin the process. What the 24-year-old has been able to do for the Brewers is ridiculous. Milwaukee fans surely are happy about the ERA and strikeout numbers and everything of that nature.

But another thing that will get the fanbase even more fired up is the fact that Harrison has theThat's the cherry on top. The Cubs are one of the coldest teams in baseball right now. Milwaukee is part of the reason why as it swept them in a three-game series from May 18 through May 20.

That series moved the Brewers into first place and helped to break the Cubs.and has gone 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA and a ridiculous 20-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 18 innings pitched. It's hard to be much better than that. The Brewers' offseason trade with the Boston Red Sox centered around Harrison has aged gracefully for Milwaukee so far. This is the type of stat that just makes it even better.

The Brewers are thriving, Harrison looks like a legit Cy Young Award contender, and the Cubs are struggling. All of these things happening at the same time is a perfect storm of excitement for Milwaukee fans. Unfortunately, the Brewers were off on Thursday because with the way they have been playing recently, something great probably would've happened. Fans have to wait until Friday night to see the Brewers back in action.

Milwaukee will begin a three-game series on the road against the Houston Astros. Right now, the Brewers are inwith a 33-20 record.

On the other hand, the Astros have struggled and are 25-32 on the season so far. Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com





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