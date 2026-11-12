Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski, Yankees’ Cam Schlittler unanimous selections as Cy Young Award winners

Misiorowski was a unanimous choice as the NL Cy Young Award winner after helping the Milwaukee Brewers win their first World Series title.

Trinity AudioJacob Misiorowski was a unanimous choice as the National League Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday night after helping the Milwaukee Brewers win their first World Series title while setting a new standard for velocity by a starting pitcher.

New York Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler was a unanimous choice to win the American League Cy Young Award. This was the first full season in the big leagues for both Misiorowski and Schlittler after they made their respective MLB debuts in the summer of 2025. The Baseball Writers Association of America, which votes on the awards, said this is the third time the Cy Young winners in both leagues were unanimous.

Also read Jacob Misiorowski, Cam Schlittler Win Unanimous 2026 Cy Young Awards

The other years were 2022 when Houston’s Justin Verlander won in the AL and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the NL, and 1968 when Detroit’s Denny McLain won in the AL and St. Louis’ Bob Gibson in the NL. Toronto’s Louis Varland won the AL reliever of the year award, while San Diego’s Mason Miller was a unanimous selection for the NL version of the award. This marks the first year that the BBWAA voted on a reliever of the year.

Misiorowski becomes the fourth Brewer to win a Cy Young Award. The others were Rollie Fingers , Pete Vuckovich and Corbin Burnes . Fingers also won the MVP award in 1981, when the Brewers still played in the American League. New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler looks on during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, July 29, 2026.

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The 24-year-old right-hander posted a 1.80 ERA, struck out 252 batters and limited hitters to a .157 batting average to lead the major leagues in all three categories. The only other pitchers since 1950 to lead the majors in ERA, strikeouts and opponents’ batting average were Sandy Koufax in 1965, J.R. Richard in 1979 and Mike Scott in 1986.

That .157 batting average was the lowest since 1900 for any AL or NL pitcher with 100 or more innings. Misiorowski also owned an 0.80 WHIP that represented the lowest in a full regular season for pitchers with at least 150 innings since Pedro Martinez had an 0.73 for Boston in 2000.

Misiorowski went 16-5 during the regular season while throwing 1,115 pitches of 100 mph or more for the highest total since tracking started in 2008, shattering the prior mark of 673 by Jordan Hicks in 2018. He followed that up by going 2-0 with an 0.84 ERA during Milwaukee’s 4-1 World Series triumph over the Tampa Bay Rays. Misiorowski threw 5 2/3 shutout innings during Milwaukee’s 4-1 Game 5 win that clinched the Brewers’ first title in franchise history.

Philadelphia’s Cristopher Sánchez finished second and Atlanta’s Chris Sale was third in the NL Cy Young Award voting. Sánchez was 18-7 with a 2.91 ERA and 231 strikeouts in 207 innings. Sale, who won the Cy Young Award in 2024, went 14-9 with a 2.16 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings. Schlittler became the second Yankees pitcher in four years to win the Cy Young Award.

Gerrit Cole won it with the Yankees in 2023 before Tarik Skubal won the last two AL Cy Young Awards while pitching for Detroit. Cole had been the first Yankee to win the award since Roger Clemens in 2001.

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“Cam had as dominant a season as a starting pitcher can have from start to finish,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said in a statement. “He’s shown an astonishing amount of growth since we drafted him, and his success is no accident. Cam has a tireless appetite for hard work and refinement that has allowed his talents to truly flourish. This Cy Young is richly deserved.

Cam was the most dominant pitcher in our league and continues to grow into a foundational player for this franchise. ” Schlittler, 25, went 14-6 with an AL-leading 1.95 ERA that ranked third in Yankees’ history, behind Spud Chandler and Ron Guidry . Schlittler’s 239 strikeouts tied for second in the AL with Toronto’s Dylan Cease, behind the 248 from Cleveland’s Gavin Williams. Schlittler received all 30 first-place votes.

The runner-up was Cease, who went 11-6 with a 2.40 ERA. Cleveland’s Parker Messick finished third after going 12-9 with a 2.56 ERA and 193 strikeouts in 186 1/3 innings. Cease was the second-place selection of 22 of the 30 voters. Messick got seven second-place votes.

The other second-place vote went to Tampa Bay’s Drew Rasmussen, who finished fourth in the voting. This was the second runner-up finish for Cease, who also placed second while pitching for the Chicago White Sox in 2022. Varland won the reliever of the year award after going 5-6 with a 1.27 ERA, 35 saves and 97 strikeouts in 78 innings. Cleveland’s Cade Smith finished second in the voting and Tampa Bay’s Bryan Baker was third.

Miller was 5-2 with a 1.67 ERA, 38 saves and 129 strikeouts in 70 innings for San Diego. Philadelphia’s Jhoan Duran finished second in the NL reliever of the year voting and Milwaukee’s Trevor Megill was third.