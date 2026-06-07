Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski dominates Rockies, Tyler Freeman ‘seems fine’ after scary hit by pitch

Jacob Misiorowski spun a seven-inning gem Saturday at Coors Field, but Rockies RF Tyler Freeman had to leave the game after he was hit in the head by a pitch in a scary moment.

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski works against the Colorado Rockies in the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Denver.

left Saturday’s game after he was hit in the head by a pitch from the 24-year-old Brewers ace Misiorowski. Freeman, 27, crumpled to the ground after the pitch plunked his helmet, eliciting a gasp from the announced attendance of 30,320 at Coors Field. Rockies trainers tended to him, and he was eventually able to walk off the field after being helped to his feet.

“He took it about as good as I think anybody can take 101 off the helmet,” Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer said. “Obviously, it didn’t feel good, but he seems fine. ” Freeman is hitting .273 this season with a .725 OPS. There was no mention of a possible concussion by Schaeffer, who seemed unconcerned about Freeman’s availability.

“You just hate to see it,” Rockies third baseman Kyle Karros said. “I feel horrible for ‘Free,’ and then I also feel horrible for ‘Miz. ’ I saw that he was beating himself up over that. But it’s baseball, at the end of the day.

You hate to see it, but it’s part of it. ” Misiorowski, who’s emerged as a National League Cy Young award candidate, was visibly upset after the pitch. He put his hands on his knees and turned away from the plate to collect himself as Freeman was examined.

Then he proceeded to steer himself out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam. Troy Johnston flew out to shallow left field. Ezequiel Tovar followed with a groundout to end the threat. The Brewers escaped with a 2-1 lead intact.

“Usually if you’re gonna get an opportunity a guy like that, a front line guy, it’s gonna be, you’re usually gonna get one shot at it. Have to cash in,” Schaeffer said.

“I mean, we had him right where he wanted him. … Right where we want to be. Just didn’t cash in tonight. ” Misiorowski gave up only one unearned run, which Colorado scored in the fifth after a two-base throwing error by Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz.

Misiorowski struck out eight and allowed four hits, lowering his ERA to 1.50 in 13 starts.

“We were trying to attack the heater,” Schaeffer said. “… You know he’s gonna throw a bunch of them. And you don’t wait a guy like that out. You attack.

” The 6-foot-7 right-hander was backed up by five solo home runs. Milwaukee second baseman Brice Turang hit two of them, including one to open the scoring off Zach Agnos. William Contreras, David Hamilton and Jake Bauers contributed the others. Colorado used five pitchers, starting with three innings and two earned runs from Zach Agnos.

The 25-year-old was coming off consecutive outings with seven runs surrendered. Blas Castaño was a bright spot for the Rockies. He relieved Agnos with 2 1/3 scoreless frames, one deadly pick-off move to erase a leadoff walk and several animated celebrations. It was his second straight two-inning appearance without allowing a run, bringing his ERA down to 3.45.

When manager Warren Schaeffer removed him in the sixth, Castaño received a smattering of applause and tipped his hat to the crowd on his way to the dugout as if responding to a standing ovation. Karros provided two doubles and the only Rockies RBI on a night when the rest of their bats were cold.





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