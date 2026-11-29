Will the Milwaukee Brewers find a way to bring the franchise legend back to town?

Jul 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectand not hanging up his cleats.

That's not all, though. Woodruff shared with McCalvy that he has spoken with the Brewers about a potential return in free agency, as well as other teams.non-tendered by the Brewers ahead of the 2024 season and spoke with clubs, but ended up coming back to town on a two-year deal that covered the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

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Then, WoodruffOct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff and catcher Gary Sanchez celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectand is coming off an injury-filled season, but was healthy at the end. Woodruff's return during the World Series was more than a great moment for the organization in general.