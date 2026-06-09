Brewers Edge Athletics 15-14 in 12-Inning Thriller in Las Vegas

The Brewers defeated the Athletics 15-14 in 12 innings at Las Vegas, with both teams combining for 11 homers and 34 hits. Milwaukee's back-to-back hits and four RBIs, including a two‑run double in the ninth, helped them outlast the A's. The game marked the fourth MLB contest with at least 29 runs and 11 homers, and featured notable long balls, including a 483‑foot shot, the longest of the season for the hitter.

Brewers outlast A's 15-14 in 12 innings as teams combine for 11 homers and 34 hits in Las Vegas had four hits and four RBIs, including a two-run double that tied the score in the ninth inning, and theThe teams totaled 34 hits, and 14 pitchers combined to throw 444 pitches.

It was the fourth game in major league history with at least 29 runs and 11 homers.each homered twice for the Athletics, who went deep seven times at the site of their Triple-A affiliate, the Las Vegas Aviators. The team normally plays at its temporary home in West Sacramento, California, but is playing six games in Las Vegas this week ahead of a scheduled move into a new stadium in the city in 2028.483 feet to left-center field for his 17th home run.

It was the longest home run of Langeliers’ career and the fourth-longest in the majors this season. Dontrelle Willis: I 'Would Love' To See Brewers Acquire Tigers Ace Tarik SkubalLongest Home Runs in MLB HistoryDontrelle Willis: I 'Would Love' To See Brewers Acquire Tigers Ace Tarik SkubalLongest Home Runs in MLB HistoryFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

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Brewers Athletics 12-Inning Game Home Runs Las Vegas

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