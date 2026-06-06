Brewers Dump 7-Year Veteran Amid Difficult 2026 Season

The Milwaukee Brewers made a change on Friday ahead of their showdown with the Colorado Rockies.

Apr 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jake Woodford delivers a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks int eh eighth inning at American Family Field.

Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn ImagesBefore the Brewers faced off against — and beat — the Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee announced four roster moves. Lefty hurler DL Hall was placed on the 15-Day Injured List with what the club called a left pectoral strain. Fellow lefty hurler Brian Fitzpatrick was promoted from Triple-A Nashville. Righty reliever Craig Yoho was also promoted from Triple-A Nashville.

On top of these moves, the Brewers May 4, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jake Woodford pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images For all of the positives of the organization this season, Woodford is someone who has actually gotten some heat at points.

Before being designated for assignment on Friday, Woodford had pitched in 16 games for the Brewers this season andof a 6.94 ERA and a 20-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 23 1/3 innings pitched. Woodford joined the organization after signing a minor league deal with the team back in November. Now, that he has been DFA'd, clubs will have a chance to claim him on waivers.

If he goes unclaimed, then the Brewers could try to outright him to the minors or simply let him walk. If they try to outright him, Woodford has the right to decline because he has more than three years of Major League service time under his belt. Overall, he's a seven-year big league veteran with a career 5.25 ERA. Last year, he pitched in 22 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks and had a 6.44 ERA in 36 1/3 innings pitched.

Beyond the Brewers and Diamondbacks, Woodford has also made stops with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Chicago White Sox, and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The best season of his career came as a member of the Cardinals back in 2022. That year, he logged a 2.23 ERA across 27 big league outings. Both numbers are hisin the league at 3.34, despite carrying Woodford's 6.94 ERA for a while.

Hopefully, things take a turn for the better now with Yoho specifically in the mix. He pitched two scoreless innings in relief on Friday. Beforehand, he logged a 1.00 ERA in 16 appearances with Triple-A Nashville. Last season, he had a 0.94 ERA in 43 appearances with Triple-A Nashville, but had a 7.27 ERA in eight big league outings.

Yoho could very well end up being the missing piece for this bullpen if he can carry his minor league momentum to the majors. His big league sample size is small, but he has pitched in 110 games down in the minors and has a 1.14 ERA to show for that. If he can bring that to the majors, then Milwaukee is about to get even better.

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VIDEO — Georgia: 55-Year-Old Educator Arrested for Sexual Relationship with 16-Year-Old 'Boyfriend'A 55-year-old former high school educator in Roswell, Georgia, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Read more »

Love Island USA Shocker: 26-Year-Old Islander Reveals Sleeping with 52-Year-OldIn a recent episode of Love Island USA, contestant Gabriel, 26, disclosed a sexual encounter with a 52-year-old woman, stunning fellow Islanders and viewers. The revelation highlights the show's drama and unscripted moments.

Read more »

Former Angels Pitcher, 7-Year MLB Veteran, Dies at 72The Angels saw plenty of Bob Lacey as an opposing pitcher on the Oakland A's teams of the late 1970s. In fact, no American League reliever made more appearances

Read more »

Seattle police arrest 13-year-old in Rainier Valley killing of 17-year-oldA 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood.

Read more »