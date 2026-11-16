Brewers Acquire Former Giants Closer to Bolster Bullpen

The Brewers added former Giants closer Ryan Walker in a trade, hoping to get him back to his 2024 form where he was a dominant late-inning arm.

Sep 3, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Ryan Walker pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park.

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Milwaukee Brewers have swung a deal to acquire a potential back of the bullpen arm. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that the Brewers have acquired former San Francisco Giants closer Ryan Walker via trade. Trade news: The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-handed reliever Ryan Walker from San Francisco for a pair of minor leaguers: right-handed reliever Blake Holub and right-handed started Gavin Perry.

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In exchange for Walker, the Brewers will send right-handers Blake Holub and Gavin Perry. Holub is a reliever with a 2.10 ERA in 55.2 innings with Triple-A Nashville in 2026. Perry is an 11th-round pick in last year's draft out of Western Kentucky and has yet to throw a pitch in affiliated ball.

From the Brewers' standpoint, the trade is an MLB-ready reliever who likely would not have made their Opening Day roster and a lottery ticket for a once-great bullpen arm who's fallen on hard times recently. Milwaukee will hope that Walker is another success story in their pitching development. Jul 8, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Ryan Walker pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Oracle Park.

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Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect This is a classic buy-low trade by the Brewers. They've built a roster of players who didn't meet expectations elsewhere but found their groove in Milwaukee. The Brewers are hoping for the same from the former Giants closer. Ryan Walker, at one point in his career, was an ascending reliever in San Francisco.

In 2024, he had a 1.91 ERA and a 2.52 FIP over 80 innings. He had earned the closer job by the season's end. Walker failed to build on that breakout campaign the following two seasons. His struggles grew to the point where he spent most of the 2026 season in Triple-A Sacramento.

However, the dropoff in results does not correlate with a dropoff in stuff. Walker still averages 95 MPH from a crossfire, sidearm slot. He complements that with a slider with nearly equal and opposite movement. Walker's arm slot can be especially tough on right-handed hitters, as the ball will essentially be coming from third base.

For his career, he's held same-handed hitters to a .244/.313/.363. That's come without major platoon splits against left-handed pitching. The Brewers will need to implement some changes. Walker is coming off a 2026 season in which he started as the closer and ended in Triple-A. He had a 7.16 ERA with 23 strikeouts and 19 walks across 33.2 innings.

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If the trade works out, the Brewers have a controllable arm for their bullpen. Walker should have three seasons of team control, as he did not cross the four-year service time threshold in 2026. It also means that he'll get tendered a contract this month, as he'll go through his second trip through salary arbitration.

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill celebrates after they beat the Tampa Bay Rays to be World Series Champions in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 to win a World Series. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The addition of Walker gives the Brewers another potential bullpen difference-maker.

They had one of the best bullpen units, ranking third as a group in fWAR, then going on a strong run in the postseason. The main concern this offseason regarding the bullpen is what the Brewers will decide with Trevor Megill. Megill is in his final year under team control, with. Milwaukee could get a strong return in the trade market, as the 32-year-old serves as a cheaper alternative to David Bednar or Adrián Morejón in free agency.

Should the Brewers elect to move from Megill, then they could opt for a co-closer situation between Abner Uribe and Aaron Ashby. The final three innings would be decided on potential matchups, although Ashby and Uribe aren't necessarily that. Michael McDermott has covered MLB since the 2016 season. He previously covered the Arizona Diamondbacks for On SI and the Arizona Fall League as credentialed media during the 2022-2025 seasons. Past stops include AZ Snake Pit, Burn City Sports, and FanSided.