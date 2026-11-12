Brewers 3-for-1 Mock Trade Pairs George Kirby With Jacob Misiorowski

The Milwaukee Brewers don't need to do anything crazy, but George Kirby is worth pursuing.

Sep 23, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning at T-Mobile Park.

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectdon't need to do anything crazy this offseason. Simply put, the Brewers don't have many roster holes, if any, right now after winning the 2026 World Series. But that doesn't mean that the club should completely shut down the idea of a strategic addition.

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The Major League Baseball season is long and you need as many starters as possible.this past summer and he helped down the stretch, but he is now a free agent. If the Brewers are going to add, the trade market would be a good route to go, if they can find a cost-controlled hurler. Milwaukee has the farm system to get a deal done and the club should check in with the Seattle Mariners.

On Wednesday,"Even after trading , the Mariners had discussions with other teams ahead of the deadline about George Kirby and Emerson Hancock, who are viewed as the two most likely starters to be moved this winter," Jude wrote. Kirby is the type of hurler the Brewers should absolutely target if the Mariners are open. The Brewers already have the best pitcher in baseball in Jacob Misiorowski. Imagine Kirby as his running mate?

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The idea of trading an elite prospect, or two, isn't the craziest idea in the world. Milwaukee offered No. 2 prospect Luis Pena, No. 3 prospect Josh Adamczewski and No. 10 prospect Jett WilliamsSep 16, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby delivers to the plate during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectINF/OF Jett Williams , INF Luke Adams , RHP Tyson Hardin In this scenario, the Brewers would land another starter with the upside to be a front-of-the-rotation arm. He's just 28 years old and has two seasons of team control left. In 2026, he didn't have the exact season he likely wanted to have.

Kirby logged a 4.33 ERA in 30 starts, but did have a 3.90 FIP, which is a sign that the defense behind him wasn't great. Overall, Kirby has a 3.74 career ERA in five seasons in the majors in 142 starts.right on the doorstep of the majors. He hit 16 home runs and drove in 43 runs in just 71 games in 2026 down in the minors.

He spent the vast majority of the season in Triple-A. Both Williams and Adams are guys who could help a club in the majors in the near future. Hardin is a 24-year-old hurler with elite upside and who made it up to Triple-A in 2026 as well. The Brewers don't need to do anything crazy this offseason in order to contend in 2027. But a rotationreturns.

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The Brewers have the farm system to get a deal done. Now, they should simply give Seattle a call. Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University.

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