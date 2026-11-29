Cambridge Wine Merchants founder Brett Turner wins unfair dismissal claim despite serious misconduct allegations, highlighting procedural failures by the company.

Brett Turner, the Cambridge University-educated founder and former chairman of Cambridge Wine Merchants, has successfully won an unfair dismissal claim at an employment tribunal. The 60-year-old wine merchant was terminated from the prestigious retailer he established more than three decades ago following serious allegations regarding unauthorized financial transactions and internal governance breaches.

Although the tribunal judge acknowledged a substantial likelihood that Mr Turner would have been dismissed eventually, the company's handling of the disciplinary process was deemed procedurally flawed. The ruling ensures that Mr Turner is now eligible for compensation, marking a significant legal victory for the former executive against his long-standing business partner and the firm itself.

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Financial Misconduct and Unauthorized Payments

The core of the dispute centered on allegations that Mr Turner awarded himself significant financial benefits without proper corporate authority. Specific findings indicated that he arranged for a backdated salary increase of £85,000 and a £40,000 pension contribution during the period in question. These payments were made without the requisite approval from the company's governance structures.

Furthermore, the investigation revealed that Mr Turner facilitated payments to three individuals who did not work for the business: Madeleine Mason, Elliot Mason, and Sarah Date. While Mr Turner accepted in the tribunal that mistakes were made regarding these arrangements and apologized for aspects of the conduct, the judge noted that the matters were serious and capable of amounting to misconduct.

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Procedural Failures in Disciplinary Process

Despite the gravity of the financial allegations, the employment judge ruled that Cambridge Wine Merchants failed to adhere to fair dismissal procedures. The tribunal heard that no completed investigation report was ever produced, and Mr Turner was never provided with the underlying complaint material, receiving only a summary of employee grievances.

Crucially, no formal disciplinary hearing or appeal hearing took place before his termination in June 2025. The investigation meeting held in April 2025 dealt almost exclusively with employee complaints rather than the financial misconduct, and the investigating officer effectively placed the inquiry on hold after receiving Mr Turner's written responses, yet proceeded directly to dismissal.

History of the Business Partnership

Cambridge Wine Merchants was founded by Brett Turner in February 1993 and has since established itself as a premier independent drinks retailer. The company has received numerous prestigious industry accolades, including being named the International Wine Challenge's Merchant of the Year and ranked three times as the UK's number one independent drinks retailer. The firm also operated a wine bar at Cambridge University.

Mr Turner, who held a 45 percent stake in the business, was responsible for retail operations, while his co-founder and partner, Hal Wilson, oversaw finances and wholesale activities. The two men met at a Cambridge University Peterhouse May Ball during their studies. However, their professional relationship deteriorated significantly in early 2025 following internal complaints.

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Employee Complaints and Investigation Trigger

The catalyst for the investigation was a series of complaints lodged by employees in March 2025 regarding Mr Turner's management style and treatment of staff. Two specific individuals raised concerns about his conduct within the business, which prompted Mr Wilson to launch an inquiry. These complaints also included allegations of confidential information disclosure and interference in a separate disciplinary process.

Mr Wilson, aged 58, genuinely believed that serious wrongdoing had occurred and that trust and confidence in Mr Turner had been damaged. The tribunal accepted his sincerity regarding these concerns but ultimately ruled that the company's failure to conduct a proper, comprehensive investigation rendered the dismissal unfair.