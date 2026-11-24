Brett Ratner claimed that a Chinese mogul offered him $100 million if he could get the businessman a ride on one of Elon Musk’s SpaceX rockets, but it never happened.

pulled off a deal that would make even the savviest of Hollywood’s power brokers jealous .that a Chinese mogul offered him a cool $100 million if the “Rush Hour” director could help the tycoon invest $400 million in Brett Ratner attends Prime Video’s “Melania, The Series” world premiere at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York on Nov. 19, 2026.

Ratner claims he was offered $100 million if could get a Chinese mogul on board one of Elon Musk’s SpaceX rockets. Even more intriguing? Sources claim that the Mar-a-Lago fixture actually made it happen and pocketed the nine-figure sum for his troubles. But when we reached the “Melania” director — who, coincidentally, was scouting locations in Hong Kong — he told us that something had apparently gotten lost in translation.

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Turns out the money was allegedly earmarked for a different kind of ticket: one beyond Earth’s atmosphere.

“You mean the flight to space on SpaceX? I did tell a funny story about a businessman that said if I can get him on a SpaceX rocketHouston, we have a problem. The $100 million payday never got off the ground, according to the director. Still, the idea of Hollywood players making astronomical sums off Musk’s space venture wasn’t exactly science fiction.

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As Page Six Hollywoodwere poised to reap enormous windfalls from the SpaceX IPO, making the rocket company one of the town’s more lucrative extracurricular pursuits. Brett Ratner attends the world premiere of Amazon MGM’s “Melania” at The Trump-Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026.

Meanwhile, Ratner has been making some rather unexpected business moves of his own featuring an international cast of characters. As weBetween his foray into publishing, his location scouting in Hong Kong for “Rush Hour 4” and his proximity to deep-pocketed space enthusiast, a Slovenian model-turned-First Lady and a controversial Israeli First Son, Ratner certainly seems to be keeping busy. As for his rocket-loving would-be benefactor, might we suggest a slightly more terrestrial use for that $100 million?

Perhaps he can finance Ratner’s next movie. Brett Ratner attends Prime Video's"Melania, The Series" world premiere at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York on Nov. 19, 2026. Ratner claims he was offered $100 million if could get a Chinese mogul on board one of Elon Musk's SpaceX rockets. Brett Ratner attends the world premiere of Amazon MGM's"Melania" at The Trump-Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026.