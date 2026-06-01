Brett Goldstein's Office Romance Premieres on Netflix Later This Week

Brett Goldstein, the breakout star of Apple TV's Emmy-winning comedy series Ted Lasso, is set to premiere his latest comedy, Office Romance, on Netflix later this week. The romantic comedy, directed by Ol Parker and co-written by Goldstein, stars Jennifer Lopez as the president and CEO of a company with a strict anti-fraternization policy.

Brett Goldstein , the breakout star of Apple TV's Emmy-winning comedy series Ted Lasso , is set to premiere his latest comedy, Office Romance , on Netflix later this week.

The romantic comedy, directed by Ol Parker and co-written by Goldstein, stars Jennifer Lopez as the president and CEO of a company with a strict anti-fraternization policy. However, when a charismatic new lawyer, played by Goldstein, joins her team, her commitment to that policy is put to the test.

The cast also includes Betty Gilpin, Amy Sedaris, Tony Hale, Bradley Whitford, Edward James Olmos, Rick Hoffman, Jodie Whittaker, Scott Seiss, Will Sasso, Mary Wiseman, Tony Plana, Roger Bart, Jackie Sandler, Michelle Hurd, M Brian Gallivan, Ali Stroker, Lisa Gilroy, Jessica Keenan Wynn, and Amanda Aday. In addition to his new comedy, Goldstein is also returning to Ted Lasso season 4, which finds Jason Sudeikis' titular coach returning to Richmond and taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second-division women's football team.

The season will premiere on Apple TV on August 5, and will feature a returning cast that includes Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton, Juno Temple as Keeley Jones, and Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard. New additions to the cast include Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely.

With the storyline shifting to a women's team, players from the AFC Richmond men's team, such as Jamie Tartt and Dani Rojas, may make guest appearances in Ted Lasso season 4. Brett Goldstein's Office Romance is set to release on Netflix on June 5, and will be available to stream on the platform. The romantic comedy has a runtime of 94 minutes and is directed by Ol Parker, with a script co-written by Goldstein and Joe Kelly.

The film is produced by Aaron Ryder, Andrew Swett, Benny Medina, Brett Goldstein, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Jennifer Lopez, and Joe Kelly. With the release of Office Romance, audiences can see Goldstein's latest project and get a glimpse into his future plans as a comedian and actor. As the release date approaches, fans of Goldstein and the romantic comedy genre are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see the film and experience the new storyline and characters.

The romantic comedy has been highly anticipated, and with its release on Netflix, audiences can finally see the film and enjoy the new story and characters. The cast of Office Romance is filled with talented actors and actresses, and the film is sure to be a hit with audiences. With the release of Office Romance, Goldstein is set to take his career to the next level and become one of the most sought-after comedians and actors in the industry.

The film is a must-see for fans of romantic comedies and for anyone who enjoys a good love story. With its talented cast, engaging storyline, and beautiful cinematography, Office Romance is sure to be a hit with audiences and leave a lasting impression. As the release date approaches, fans of Goldstein and the romantic comedy genre are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see the film and experience the new storyline and characters.

The romantic comedy has been highly anticipated, and with its release on Netflix, audiences can finally see the film and enjoy the new story and characters. The cast of Office Romance is filled with talented actors and actresses, and the film is sure to be a hit with audiences. With the release of Office Romance, Goldstein is set to take his career to the next level and become one of the most sought-after comedians and actors in the industry.

The film is a must-see for fans of romantic comedies and for anyone who enjoys a good love story. With its talented cast, engaging storyline, and beautiful cinematography, Office Romance is sure to be a hit with audiences and leave a lasting impression





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