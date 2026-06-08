Brett Goldstein and Jennifer Lopez's Office Romance Delivers a Key to Romantic Comedies

The new Netflix movie Office Romance, co-written by Brett Goldstein and Ted Lasso co-creator Joe Kelly, follows the story of Jackie Cruz, a passionate and hard-working CEO of an airline, and Daniel Blanchflower, the newly-hired in-house lawyer for her company.

The new Netflix movie Office Romance , co-written by Brett Goldstein and Ted Lasso co-creator Joe Kelly, follows the story of Jackie Cruz, a passionate and hard-working CEO of an airline, and Daniel Blanchflower, the newly-hired in-house lawyer for her company.

The film, which premiered on Netflix on June 5, centers on the secret romance between Jackie and Daniel, which complicates their work. Alongside Goldstein and Lopez, the star-studded cast includes American Primeval's Betty Gilpin, The Mandalorian's Amy Sedaris, Veep's Tony Hale, The Diplomat's Bradley Whitford and Oscar nominee Edward James Olmos, among others.

Director Ol Parker, who helmed the film, revealed that a key to romantic comedies is 'an obstacle,' citing everything from 'age to class to race' as ones that previous films in the genre have touched upon. However, as 'the world gets easier in some ways,' he stated that 'those obstacles are being eroded,' and thus things like money, race and sexuality are 'not going to be such an issue anymore.

' The film's release coincided with 2025's biggest meme, the kiss cam at a Coldplay concert exposing a relationship between Astronomer execs Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, which had a surprising subtle impact on Office Romance. When asked about putting together the scene of Jackie and Daniel's first kiss, Parker confessed it was 'kind of a punt,' having found 'a brilliant musician for the band that is playing when they go out to dinner' and asked him to cover Mazzy Star's 1993 classic 'Fade Into You.

' The director further confessed that 'it was a scary moment' going into the actual shoot, concerned his producers/stars might feel that 'wasn't how I saw it at all. ' The conversation turned to the film's stakes, in which Jackie and Daniel's relationship goes against general company policies and risks undoing everything she built.

Parker explained that a key to romantic comedies is 'an obstacle,' citing everything from 'age to class to race' as ones that previous films in the genre have touched upon. With the difference in power dynamics for Jackie and Daniel, in which a boss is dating their subordinate, Parker revealed that they were in the midst of filming when 2025's biggest meme happened, which had a surprising subtle impact on Office Romance.

The film's release also coincided with a conversation about the film's stakes, in which Jackie and Daniel's relationship goes against general company policies and risks undoing everything she built. Parker explained that a key to romantic comedies is 'an obstacle,' citing everything from 'age to class to race' as ones that previous films in the genre have touched upon.

With the difference in power dynamics for Jackie and Daniel, in which a boss is dating their subordinate, Parker revealed that they were in the midst of filming when 2025's biggest meme happened, which had a surprising subtle impact on Office Romance





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