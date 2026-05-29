Bret Michaels Drops Out Of Trump-Backed Freedom 250 Concert Series In D.C.

The former Poison lead singer is at least the third performer to reconsider participation in the Freedom 250 event in the past 36 hours.

Man Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison After Foiled Terror Plot To Attack Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” Concerts In Vienna ‘Disclosure Day’ First Reactions Laud Emily Blunt’s Performance, Declare It “Spielberg’s Best Film In 20 Years”Martina McBride Is Latest Artist To Drop Out Of Trump’s Freedom 250 Celebration After Thinking It Was “Nonpartisan Event”Morris Day, Young MC & The Commodores Say They Won’t Perform At Trump-Backed Freedom 250 State Fair Concert Seriestonight to his web site, “When this opportunity was originally presented to my team, it was described as a celebration of our country through music and a chance to honor our veterans, active military, first responders, teachers and hardworking Americans from all walks of life…Unfortunately, what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of.

”Also scheduled is Milli Vanilli. But Jodie Rocco, one of the singers for the group, told the Associated Press that she and her sister, Linda, were surprised to see the Milli Vanilli listed in the lineup. The group’s remaining original member, Fab Morvan, howeverMorvan, whose career floundered when it was revealed that he and partner Rob Pilatus only lip synced to vocals from Rocco and others, promised that, this time around he would be singing.

“Looking forward to reconnecting with you across the USA this summer and to finally sing Milli Vanilli songs live in person! ” he said in a statement. That leaves Morvan, C+C Music factory, Flo Rida and Trump stalwart Kid Rock as the only remaining acts on the five-night bill.

With more than half of the performers bowing out and three of the remaining acts scheduled to perform on the same night, it is unclear how the remaining slots, including the June 25 opener — which was to be McBride — and the July 3 finale — which was to be Michaels — will be filled. There is, of course, always Lee Greenwood, who is curiously not on the bill.

Organizers could also spread the word among thoseDefends Byron Allen Time Buy, Reveals Financials On ‘Late Show’ & ‘Comics Unleashed’Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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