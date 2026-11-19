Bret Broadway, a former TCU pitcher and MLB player for the White Sox, Mets, and Blue Jays who later became an actor, has died at age 46.

Bret Broadway, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who transitioned into a career in film and television, has died. He was 46 years old. His husband, Stephen Hanna-Shuford, announced the passing in a statement released on Saturday, January 3.

Early Life and Collegiate Pitching Career

Broadway was born in Bryan, Texas, in August 1983. He initially began his higher education at Dallas Baptist University, where he pitched while majoring in communications. During his time at Dallas Baptist, he earned two all-conference honors. Following his junior year, he transferred to Texas Christian University (TCU) to continue his baseball career. During his lone season as a Horned Frog, Broadway earned 2005 CUSA Pitcher of the Year and First-Team All-American honors from Baseball America. He posted a 1.61 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 117 innings.

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Professional Baseball Path to MLB Debut

Following his standout season at TCU, Broadway was selected 15th overall in the 2005 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox. He made his MLB Debut on Sept. 7, 2007. After spending two years with the White Sox from 2007 to 2009, he was traded to the Mets in exchange for a veteran catcher. During his time with the New York Mets, Broadway posted a 6.75 ERA in 14 and two-thirds innings in the 2009 season. He was non-tendered after the season ended and briefly signed with the Toronto Blue Jays in December 2009.

Transition to Acting and Film Roles

After his baseball career concluded, Broadway pursued acting, a path he discovered through improvisation classes. In 2013, he told a news outlet that his last season was in 2010, and he wanted to get involved with something new during every offseason. He did not take the improv class he wanted until January 2011, so he enrolled in an acting class in November 2010 to stay in front of people. He loved the experience and stuck with it.

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Broadway briefly stepped into acting, appearing in the 2013 film Olympus Has Fallen as well as a handful of television and short film projects. His husband described him as an amazing man, husband, and Papa in the universe, expressing heavy heart in the family statement regarding his passing.

Mourning and Legacy

Details regarding the specific cause of death were not included in the initial public statement. The news of his passing has prompted reflections on his unique journey from collegiate athletics to the professional sports league and finally to Hollywood. Broadway leaves behind his husband, Stephen Hanna-Shuford, and friends from his diverse career in sports and entertainment.