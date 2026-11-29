Bret Bielema broke down Dane Eisenmenger's debut, the Illini season-long defensive growth and more after the loss to the Wildcats

Nov 28, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect A banged-up Illinois football squad closed out its 2026 regular season with a 31-17 loss at Northwestern on Saturday. By the end of the afternoon, the Illini were down to their fourth-string quarterback, freshman Dane Eisenmenger, who put together an impressive college debut.

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Illini coach Bret Bielema spoke at length about the quarterback situation and Eisenmenger’s encouraging afternoon, plus plenty more:Nov 28, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Michael Kilbane sacks Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Carson Boyd during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect With Katin Houser and Michael Clayton II inactive because of injuries, sophomore quarterback Carson Boyd got the start on Saturday.