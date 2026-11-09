Brentwood man gets 18 years in prison after fight on his front lawn turns deadly

Prosecutors say the incident began while 26-year-old Romero Campbell and Joshua Jasmin, 29, were arguing in front of his Charter Oaks Avenue home on Aug. 30, 2024.

Prosecutors say the incident began while 26-year-old Romero Campbell and Joshua Jasmin, 29, were arguing in front of his Charter Oaks Avenue home on Aug. 30, 2024.

Suffolk police to add patrols at Sachem East High School after stabbing A Brentwood man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally shooting another man on his front lawn during a dispute, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors say the incident began while 26-year-old Romero Campbell and Joshua Jasmin, 29, were arguing in front of his Charter Oaks Avenue home on Aug. 30, 2024.

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Campbell used a shotgun to fire two bullets at Jasmin, who was struck in the torso and later pronounced dead at a hospital. Responding officers found the shotgun standing against the kitchen doorway, with a spent shotgun shell on the floor nearby. Campbell was taken into custody at the scene without incident. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Sept. 17, 2026.

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Prosecutors say he will be subject to five years of post-release supervision following his sentence.