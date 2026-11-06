Brenton Thwaites Joins Horror Film Can I Come In? With Scarlett Johansson

Brenton Thwaites stars in Rouzbeh Heydari's horror film Can I Come In?, alongside an Avengers: Doomsday actress. The movie explores generational trauma and grief through a surreal horror lens.

Actor Brenton Thwaites has officially signed on to star in the upcoming horror film Can I Come In?, which will feature an actress from the Avengers: Doomsday cast. The project was filmed in Toronto earlier this year and is currently in post-production. This casting news marks a significant addition to Thwaites's resume as he prepares for a leading role in a genre film that prioritizes emotional depth over standard scares.

Core Plot Details and Director Vision

Thwaites plays Thomas, a carpenter whose life is upended when his wife, Katherine, portrayed by Scarlett Johansson, disappears from a hospital parking lot after her night shift as a nurse. Thomas is subsequently plagued by vivid nightmares and a persistent sense that Katherine has not completely departed from his life. The narrative shifts when Katherine returns to the family porch in a broken state, asking Thomas to let her inside the home. The film is directed by Iranian Canadian filmmaker Rouzbeh Heydari, known for his previous works A Hundred Lives and Together Again. Heydari describes the movie as an exploration of the dark manifestations of unresolved trauma and what happens when such pain is left unchecked for generations.

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Stakeholder Perspectives on Trauma

The creative team behind Can I Come In? emphasizes character development as the primary driver of the horror elements. The screenplay was written by Jess Mastro and Nick Ruggia, with Chris K. Daniels and Michael G. Nathanson serving as producers. Daniels stated that the horror films that resonate with him are those that function as character studies first and genre pieces second. He explained that this project focuses on unprocessed grief within a family, utilizing a horror framework similar to films like Together, Weapons, and Smile. Heydari added that his approach was to ground the story in emotional truth, allowing surreal horror to emerge from the characters' long-term refusal to confront their pasts. He noted that the film is fundamentally about marriage, love, and the protective measures people take against pain, suggesting that buried emotions eventually take on a life of their own and come knocking.

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Production Details and Industry Context

The film is produced by Launch North, the Ontario production vertical of The Launch Company. This production marks another step in Thwaites's career, which includes previous horror roles in Two Years Later and We Bury the Dead. He is also widely recognized for playing Henry Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Dick Grayson in the series Titans. The inclusion of Scarlett Johansson, who is currently revisiting her role in Jonathan Glazer's Under the Skin, adds significant star power to the project. The presence of an Avengers: Doomsday actress signals a major studio-level interest in the psychological horror genre. The combination of established talent and a director focused on psychological depth suggests a high-quality production.

Real-World Impact and Release Timeline

As the film enters post-production, industry observers are tracking the potential release window for Can I Come In?. The focus on generational trauma and grief positions the film to appeal to audiences seeking narrative-driven horror experiences. The involvement of prominent actors like Brenton Thwaites and Scarlett Johansson indicates that the film is aiming for a wide theatrical or premium streaming release. The production's commitment to emotional realism suggests it will be marketed as a sophisticated entry in the horror genre. Fans of Thwaites and Johansson are expected to follow the film's progress closely as it moves toward completion. The project represents a notable collaboration between Canadian production resources and international talent, potentially boosting the profile of Toronto as a location for major genre films.