Brentford thrash Manchester United 4-0 at Old Trafford leaving Mauricio Pochettino's side in the Premier League relegation zone with crisis deepening.

Callum Wilson scored two goals as Brentford inflicted a humiliating 4-0 defeat on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday. The loss leaves Mauricio Pochettino's side in the Premier League relegation zone and on course to occupy the bottom position by Sunday if Crystal Palace defeat Hull at home. The Argentine manager stood in the Manchester drizzle displaying visible disgust after spitting in front of him twice during the match.

Brentford Dominate United Performance

Brentford matched their thumping 4-0 win over Everton on Monday with a dominant display at Old Trafford. The victory lifted Keith Andrews' side up to fifth place in the league table where they sit on merit. This result mirrors Brentford's famous win against Manchester United in August 2022 and confirms their status as a formidable opponent.

Also read Man Utd vs. Brentford Predictions: Theatre of Dreams Welcomes Mauricio Pochettino

The home support at Old Trafford turned hostile as the game progressed. Fans who had not already left the stadium booed the team and some even sang Michael Carrick's name. The atmosphere reflected a deep sense of disappointment as United struggled to contain a Brentford side that played with confidence and precision throughout the ninety minutes.

Pochettino Optimism Shattered by Defeat

Mauricio Pochettino approached his first home game with an air of optimism after selecting Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu in the starting lineup. Captain Bruno Fernandes was passed fit after illness and had written in his opening programme notes about the responsibility of leading the club. He expressed hope that the group was caring about the team and giving everything to change the situation.

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That message of hope failed to resonate as United trailed at half-time following Wilson's double. The team became the first in Premier League history to concede two or more goals in six consecutive halves of football. The defeat marks the second consecutive 4-0 loss for Pochettino in the league and serves as a stark contrast to his earlier assurances.

United Defensive Crisis and Lack of Strikers

Manchester United have conceded 25 goals in their last eight games and endured their 12th league match without a clean sheet. The last time the club experienced such a streak in 1973-74 it ended in relegation. The team is currently described as a desperate and dispirited bunch that is struggling to score goals while failing to keep them out at the other end.

United have been punished for their failure to sign cover for Benjamin Sesko during the summer transfer window. Callum Wilson demonstrated the value of an efficient striker by scoring twice in the space of 13 minutes. The first goal arrived after Wilson spun away from Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire to rifle a shot past Senne Lammens. The second goal came from a quick counter-attack where Dango Ouattara provided the assist.

Impact on Relegation Battle and Next Fixtures

Coventry City visit Old Trafford next weekend after United travel to Newcastle in midweek. Both opponents will likely fancy their chances against a United team that is visibly struggling. The results suggest that every team in the Premier League now believes they can beat Pochettino's side home or away. The club faces a critical period with immediate consequences for their survival chances.