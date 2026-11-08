Brent Venables Finally Got What he Wanted in Oklahoma's 'Fantastic' 20-Play Drive

OU's offense iced the victory over Florida with an impressive march, something that Brent Venables has been looking for out of his offense for years.

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables smiles while leaving the field after the game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectand the Oklahoma offense pieced together a 20-play drive spanning 12 minutes and 45 seconds to essentially clinch Saturday’s contest at The Swamp, empty the stadium and breathe life back into OU’s season..

“Listen, I don’t care if they score in 30 seconds, but I do like the 13 minutes. That’s pretty fantastic. But that’s just winning football in every way. ”OU started the drive on its own 11 with 2:41 left in the third quarter, and Florida didn’t touch the ball again until 5:01 remained in the game in a 20-7 hole.

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Witten dialed up a direct snap to running back Lloyd Avant that gained four yards. The drive ended with the Sooners’ first touchdown of the night.

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“We played that scenario on Tuesday,” Venables said. “That’s really what gave us all the confidence, just talking through what that’s going to look like early in the game, and so there was a confidence by everybody in that moment when we decided to make that decision. ”“Again, from a preparation standpoint: how you meet, how you walk, how you talk. … The level of detail to go execute at a high level,” Venables said.

“… I don’t think any of it was luck. I think that was a byproduct of the work our guys put in and the preparation, the level of detail that our coaches coached with in their preparation. ”“I think the first thing was just our practice structure, how we practiced,” Witten said.

“You get what you earn in life and I think we had to have an intentionality to how we approached it. We've got to understand football. What our scheme is and what the opponent's scheme is. All the intricacies that go into allowing you to be successful.

”“I just wanted us to be physical. I wanted us to own the line of scrimmage. I thought our offensive line really responded to that,” Witten said.

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“… they trusted the process, and I’m sure there’s a lot of people questioning Coach Venables’ decision to go with me. And you just try to block out the noise and put your best foot forward. Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City.

Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com.

Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.