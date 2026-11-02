Brent Spiner and Jonathan Frakes Share Stories After Sir Patrick Stewart Death

Star Trek co-stars Brent Spiner and Jonathan Frakes release podcast tributes following the death of Sir Patrick Stewart, revealing hilarious and heartfelt memories.

Sir Patrick Stewart passed away at the age of 86 on October 28, 2026, prompting an immediate and global outpouring of sympathy from fans and fellow actors worldwide. His co-stars from Star Trek: The Next Generation, particularly Brent Spiner and Jonathan Frakes, have become central figures in the current wave of remembrance, sharing intimate anecdotes that highlight the depth of their professional and personal bonds.

Podcast Tributes Reveal Close Bonds

Brent Spiner and Jonathan Frakes expressed their profound sympathy for Sir Patrick Stewart through their social media channels, but they took a more comprehensive approach by releasing a special compilation of stories on their podcast, Dropping Names... And Other Things. The duo has remained famously close-knit with Stewart and their other castmates, including Marina Sirtis, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, and LeVar Burton, for nearly 40 years since first meeting on the set of Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1987.

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Hilarious Anecdotes From the Set

During their podcast appearances, Spiner and Frakes shared specific memories of working with Sir Patrick, including a particularly hilarious tale from Jonathan Frakes. Frakes recounted a moment when they were preparing for a scene in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Stewart suddenly began bellowing, "F*** the universe!" This type of raw, unfiltered emotion stood in stark contrast to the composed Admiral Jean-Luc Picard that audiences knew so well.

Guest Voices From the Star Trek Universe

Since the launch of Dropping Names in January, nearly all of Frakes and Spiner's guests have mentioned Sir Patrick Stewart, with many dropping his name to tell stories about working with or spending time with him. Notable guests such as LeVar Burton, Dean Devlin, and Joel McHale have contributed their own recollections, creating a rich tapestry of shared experiences that define Stewart's impact on the industry.

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One memorable funny tale came from Alan Tudyk, who once fell asleep and woke up to find Stewart hovering over him, demonstrating the actor's playful and engaging personality even in casual settings. Another highlight of the podcast is hearing Brent Spiner deliver a spot-on impression of Sir Patrick's distinctive British baritone voice, which captures the essence of the actor's commanding yet gentle presence.

Industry Reflections on Stewart Career

Academy Award-nominated screenwriter John Logan, who wrote Star Trek: Nemesis, described a star-studded dinner he attended that included Sir Patrick Stewart, illustrating the actor's central role in Hollywood's social and professional circles. Former Star Trek executive producer Rick Berman also had many tales to tell about launching Star Trek: The Next Generation, including the famous story of Patrick Stewart auditioning while wearing a wig before he ultimately won the role of Captain Picard as his natural bald self.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas also contributed to the narrative by mocking his "least favorite moment" in Picard, a scene where Brent Spiner, playing Dr. Adam Soong, ran over Stewart's Admiral Jean-Luc Picard with a car. These diverse perspectives from creators, actors, and producers underscore the multifaceted nature of Stewart's career and his enduring influence on the franchise.

Legacy and Continued Streaming Availability

Sir Patrick Stewart will never be forgotten, and the measure of the man he was is evident in the warm, touching, and funny stories his friends from Star Trek: The Next Generation and his peers from the acting world share about him. The 7 seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation, along with the associated movies and Star Trek: Picard, continue to stream on Paramount+, allowing new generations to witness the brilliance that defined an era of television.

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As the worldwide sympathy for Stewart continues to grow, these shared stories serve as a lasting tribute to a beloved captain and friend. The collective memory of his work ensures that his inspirational presence will remain a vital part of the Star Trek legacy for years to come.