Brent crude nears $96.19 per barrel due to Middle East supply fears, OPEC+ steady quotas, and Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries impacting global diesel markets.

Brent crude oil futures are hovering near their highest level of the month, trading at $96.19 a barrel on Friday. This price stability follows a roughly $2 gain in the previous settlement, marking the strongest single-day performance since November 6. The immediate driver behind this upward momentum is growing anxiety over supply disruptions in the Middle East, where ongoing attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz have reignited fears of restricted export flows.

OPEC+ Holds Production Targets Steady

OPEC+ is expected to keep production targets unchanged for at least the first quarter of 2027 when its members meet on Sunday. This decision limits the prospect of near-term supply relief and signals that the alliance is prioritizing price stability over volume growth. Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed that the group has no incentive to add more barrels into an already tense market given the current disruptions linked to the war with Iran. By holding steady, OPEC+ extends its long-standing strategy of using production decisions as a primary tool to manage global oil prices rather than chasing market share.

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Ukraine Strikes Hit Russian Refining Capacity

Ukrainian drone strikes have intensified attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, further tightening global fuel supplies. The latest strike caused a fire at the Slavyansk Eco refinery in the Krasnodar region, significantly reducing Russian refining capacity and fuel exports. Since late October, these drone campaigns have cumulatively eroded Russia's ability to process crude and export diesel. This development adds a second major source of upward pressure on prices, as Russia is a significant diesel exporter and its lost volumes are tightening a global market that was already sensitive to supply shocks.

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Strait of Hormuz Risk Premium Returns

The return of attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz has reintroduced a geopolitical risk premium into crude prices that had previously faded. As the world's most important oil chokepoint, any credible threat to transit forces refiners, traders, and shipping companies to reprice the cost of moving barrels. Iranian strikes on ships in the strait continue to disrupt oil export flows, ensuring that the market cannot yet discount these risks. Consequently, both Brent and US West Texas Intermediate crude are on track for their first weekly gains in four weeks, reversing recent trends where prices fell due to market comfort with President Donald Trump's reluctance to escalate military operations after the midterm elections.

ANZ Analysts Predict Potential $100 Breakout

ANZ analysts Brian Martin and Daniel Hines wrote in a research note that Brent could still break above $100 a barrel without a major further escalation in the Middle East. This scenario depends on clearer evidence that deliverable supply is actually falling, as the current market is primarily pricing in risk rather than witnessing physical barrel shortages on a scale that justifies sustained triple-digit prices. US West Texas Intermediate stood at $85.41 a barrel on Friday, up $1.73 or 2.07% from Wednesday's settlement. The price action highlights how the combination of OPEC+ restraint, Ukrainian military actions, and Middle Eastern instability is creating a perfect storm for higher energy costs globally.