Brent crude oil falls to $89 for the first time since August, prompting RAC forecasts that UK petrol and diesel prices will drop significantly before Christmas. Key details on supply changes and consumer impact.

Brent crude oil prices have dipped to $89 per barrel, marking the first time since the summer that the benchmark has traded below the $90 threshold. This decline, driven by renewed diplomatic hopes in the Middle East and increased regional supply, has sparked optimism among UK motorists that fuel costs will decrease before the Christmas holiday season. The RAC, a prominent UK motoring organization, now predicts further reductions at forecourts in the coming weeks as wholesale prices continue to soften.

Supply Increases Drive Brent Crude Decline

Brent crude oil has remained below $90 a barrel for a third consecutive week, reflecting a broader market shift as geopolitical tensions are partially offset by tangible supply gains. The reopening of a major Libyan pipeline on Monday has significantly bolstered global stock levels, easing fears of disruptions caused by regional shipping attacks. This influx of supply has helped stabilize the market, allowing prices to fall 24 per cent since late October when oil was trading at $118 a barrel. Despite this drop, prices remain well above the $60 to $70 range seen prior to the conflict in the Middle East earlier this year.

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RAC Forecasts Fuel Price Reductions

The RAC, led by head of policy Simon Williams, forecasts that the UK average price of petrol could fall below 150p per litre within the next fortnight. Williams noted that the combination of lower wholesale costs and falling oil prices provides a clear pathway for relief at the pumps. The organization also expects diesel prices to drop below 190p this week, eventually settling around 185p, a level last seen at UK forecourts in early September. These projections offer a glimmer of hope for drivers who have endured a sharp spike in fuel costs over recent months.

Motorists Still Face Elevated Costs

Although prices are falling, UK motorists are still paying significantly more than pre-conflict levels. The average price of diesel stands close to 191p per litre, while unleaded petrol remains around 160p per litre. The RAC estimates that filling a standard 55-litre family car costs £9 less now than in early October, yet it is still almost £15 more expensive than in February when the war began. Diesel costs have decreased 9p from their record high of 200.2p last month, but refilling a car still costs £26.91 more than before the outbreak of the Middle East conflict.

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Market Outlook and Energy Implications

Financial analysts suggest that resilient oil supply is currently outweighing geopolitical concerns. JPMorgan forecasts that oil futures could fall to the high $70s in the first half of next year, driven by a projected supply surplus. This surplus is expected to be fueled by higher Middle East production outside Iran and increased output from the United States. UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo highlighted that releases from strategic reserves are keeping supply comfortable, despite lower regional exports and stronger demand from China.

Broader Economic Impact on Households

The drop in oil prices comes amid broader economic pressures for British households, particularly regarding energy costs. The price cap is set to soar above £2,000 in January, a significant increase from the £1,723 applied last month and the £1,663 rate from the previous year. While the decline in fuel prices offers some temporary relief for drivers, the overall economic landscape remains challenging for consumers facing rising energy bills and sustained high living costs.