Brenna Langley sets new records at the 2024 CMAs by winning six awards, including Entertainer of the Year. She joins an elite group of artists with CMA and Grammy dual recognition for Choosin Texas.

Ella Langley concluded the most significant week of her professional career to date with a historic performance at the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards. The event took place on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. This milestone achievement marks a definitive turning point in her artistic trajectory and industry standing.

Langley made history by becoming the first artist ever to win six Country Music Association Awards in a single night. She secured the titles of Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year. She also claimed Album of the Year for her record-breaking project Dandelion.

Also read 2026 CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson Hosts, Ella Langley Leads Nominations, Taylor Swift Returns

In addition to the major genre honors, Langley won Single, Song, and Video of the Year for her hit track Choosin Texas. The magnitude of this six-award sweep left the country music star momentarily speechless. She managed a winning remark when asked for her immediate thoughts on the unprecedented achievement.

Langley noted that the momentum required further reflection on such a massive scale. At this point, she added with characteristic grace, acknowledging the surreal nature of the evening. The victory solidified her dominance in the country music landscape for the 2026 season.

Choosin Texas marks the seventh winner of the CMA Award for Single of the Year to also receive a Grammy nomination for Record of the Year. This prestigious distinction places Langley in a rarefied air of musical excellence alongside past legends. The Country Music Association Awards have a rich history dating back to 1967. Such dual honors are particularly notable given the rigorous competition in both award circuits.

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The historical record for the Country Music Association Awards is incomplete due to missing data for earlier years. It is impossible to know if four earlier country hits that received Record of the Year Grammy nominations would have won Single of the Year at the CMAs. This gap in historical data adds a layer of intrigue to Langley's current achievement.

Elvis Presley's Are You Lonesome To-night? from 1960 was a Record of the Year nominee and a Hot Country Songs hit at No. 22. However, it was primarily considered a pop record at the time of its release. This classification likely excluded it from CMA Single of the Year consideration despite its massive popularity.

Similarly, Ray Charles' exquisite I Can't Stop Loving You from 1962 was a Record of the Year nominee. It was a country record at its core, yet it did not chart on Hot Country Songs at the time. This oversight remains a shame given the song's enduring legacy and emotional depth.

The list highlights the seven singles that won the CMA Award for Single of the Year and also received a Grammy nod for Record of the Year. The year shown corresponds to the year of the CMA Awards ceremony. This chronological tracking helps contextualize the shifting tides of country music popularity.

Loretta Lynn's sassy take on hypocritical, judgmental people was her first single to reach Hot Country Songs. It was also her only No. 1 on that chart, showcasing her unique ability to connect with audiences through sharp lyricism. This distinction remains a cornerstone of her enduring legacy.

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Johnny Cash's novelty song, recorded live at San Quentin Prison, was his sixth No. 1 on Hot Country Songs. The chart originated in October 1958, and Cash had big hits even before that period. This recording captures a pivotal moment in American musical history.

George Jones' elegant and sensuous record all but defined the countrypolitan sound. It was his first No. 1 on Hot Country Songs and set a new standard for production quality. The track remains a benchmark for vocal perfection in the genre.

Garth Brooks' lighthearted smash was his first song to hit Hot Country Songs. It was also his only No. 1 on that chart during that specific era. While Brooks did not win the Grammy for Record of the Year, his daughter Miley Cyrus did in 2024. This cross-generational recognition highlights the family's profound impact on popular music.

Lady A is the only group or duo to achieve this two-awards-show feat. Their classy record about wrestling with late-night temptation is the first song on this list produced or co-produced by the artist. This was Lady A's second No. 1 on Hot Country Songs. Their success demonstrates the power of artistic control in modern country music.

Brenna Langley's universally relatable song about watching someone or something you wanted slip out of your reach was her first hit to top Hot Country Songs. This achievement cements her status as a leading figure in modern country music. Her performance and awards sweep demonstrate a high level of industry recognition. The event serves as a testament to her artistic versatility and commercial success.

The 2026 CMA Awards showcased a diverse range of talent and stylistic evolution within the genre. Langley's six awards reflect a broad appeal that spans traditional country roots and contemporary production. This victory positions her as a key influencer for the next decade of country music trends. The industry is now looking to see how she builds on this historic momentum.