Brendon McCullum expresses anger over Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson's team curfew breach, denies strained relations with Stokes

Brendon McCullum, the England cricket team's head coach, has spoken of his anger on learning that Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson broke the team curfew in a Chelsea nightclub a week ago. He repeatedly declined to comment on whether he thought Stokes could captain England again. McCullum emphasized the importance of upholding standards and not tolerating breaches, but denied his relations with Stokes had become strained.

Brendon McCullum has spoken of his anger on hearing the news that Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson broke the team curfew in a Chelsea nightclub a week ago – and repeatedly declined the chance to say whether he thought Stokes could captain England again.

On the day England revealed several changes for Wednesday’s second Test against New Zealand at The Oval – including first caps for batsman Jordan Cox and fast bowler Sonny Baker, plus a recall for Surrey seamer Matt Fisher – McCullum insisted that his main concern right now was ‘making sure Ben is fine’. But he added: ‘When breaches happen, I think it’s important you don’t look past that.

Because to me, that can ruin a culture, that can ruin a side, if you’re not prepared to be strong enough in those circumstances.





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Brendon Mccullum Ben Stokes Gus Atkinson Team Curfew Breach Ben Could Captain England Again Managing Director Rob Key Alcohol Ban Celebrating Successes Upholding Standards Relations With Stokes Ben Is Fine Jordan Cox Sonny Baker Matt Fisher England Cricket Team Second Test Against New Zealand The Oval

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