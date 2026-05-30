Brenden Aaronson skips USMNT World Cup practice — to get married

As if Brenden Aaronson didn’t have a busy enough week, here came another milestone.

and reporting to camp here in Georgia, here came another milestone on Friday: his wedding. Aaronson was absent from Friday’s training session for the altogether wonderful reason of saying his vows to fiancée Milana D’Ambra.

He’ll rejoin the team for training Saturday before the USMNT jets to Charlotte to play Senegal in the first of two sendoff friendlies. Brenden Aaronson is introduced at the US men’s national team World Cup roster event on May 26, 2026. When Aaronson’s teammates spoke with reporters on Friday, it wasn’t yet clear whether phones would be allowed at the wedding.

If so, the plan was for Gio Reyna’s wife, Chloe, to FaceTime in so the team could gather around a laptop and watch the wedding.

“I think a lot of us have been through something of that magnitude,” midfielder Cristian Roldan said. “For me, it’s obviously my wedding, my child. For us, we’re a family. We want to make sure everybody gets their moment together.

“For us, it’s not a distraction at all. Brenden had asked way ahead of time, and he’s a responsible young adult to be able to do so. So credit to him. The coaching staff was on board with it.

And so if this coaching staff is on board, we’re all trying to be involved and have a good time with it. ”Funnily enough, Aaronson is not the first national team player to get married under such circumstances. Center back Mark McKenzie used a break between training camp in the run-up to the 2024 Copa America and the tournament itself to marry his wife, Carley.

“It’s not the easiest thing, but you make it happen,” McKenzie said. “I’m really happy for him. I’ve known B since we were 10 years old, 11 years old. Seeing him get married when he hasn’t grown any facial hair.

”Brenden Aaronson plays for Leeds United in the Premier League on May 24, 2026.

“Hoping there’s no flight cancelations, no last-minute changes, but it’s a special moment,” he said. “I think everyone is understanding of that and excited for him. When he gets back, we’ll be sure to break him in a little bit and welcome him back with open arms. ” Chris Richards arrived in Georgia on Friday morning, having played in Wednesday’s Conference League final with Crystal Palace.

Saturday, when Aaronson is back, will be the first time all 26 members of the World Cup squad are together.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sports Us Men's National Team Us Soccer World Cup World Cup 2026

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Clint Dempsey admits USMNT roster has 'some surprises,' but explains optimistic mindset about World Cup squadClint Dempsey called the 2026 USMNT World Cup roster defensive-heavy with 'some surprises,' but says the team can still perform really well overall.

Read more »

Former USMNT stars back Mauricio Pochettino after World Cup roster cuts email dramaPochettino told players who did not make the 23-man World Cup squad by email.

Read more »

USA Midfielder Brenden Aaronson Gets Leave From World Cup Training For WeddingAmerican midfielder Brenden Aaronson had a good excuse to miss the U.S. World Cup team’s training session Friday.

Read more »

Mediocampista Brenden Aaronson recibe recibe el día libre con la selección de EEUU para casarseEl mediocampista estadounidense Brenden Aaronson tuvo una buena excusa para perderse la sesión de entrenamiento del equipo para la Copa Mundial el viernes: se estaba casando.

Read more »