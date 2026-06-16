Brendan Sorsby Turning Pro After Latest Legal Twist

The Texas Tech quarterback will enter the NFL supplemental draft after the Big 12 filed a lawsuit in federal court.

Brendan Sorsby’s Texas Tech career is over before it even began. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland.

I’ve been looking forward to this day at the World Cup for a while. Erling Haaland will play his first game at a major international tournament for Norway, Sorsby transferred to Texas Tech from Cincinnati after last season. He had been the No. 1 quarterback in the transfer portal after throwing for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns. But in late April, Sorsby announced that he was entering an inpatient rehab program for gambling addiction.

At the same time, the NCAA was reported to be investigating Sorsby’s gambling, including whether he had bet on Indiana football games while he was a member of the Hoosiers. The NCAA later determined that Sorsby had gambled approximately $90,000 on professional and college sports over a four-year period, including 40 bets on Indiana football games. in federal court earlier Monday seeking an injunction that would allow the conference to enforce its own rules. The new legal challenge cast fresh doubt on Sorsby’s eligibility. Facing the possibility that a higher court could issue a ruling rendering him ineligible and with the June 22 deadline to enter the supplemental draft looming, Sorsby opted to turn pro. The supplemental draft is an uncommon path to the NFL.

No player has been selected in the supplemental draft since 2019 and the league hasn’t even held one since 2023. It is typically held in the second week of July. The NFL uses a lottery system to establish the draft order. The process is more like a waiver claim than a draft.

Interested teams submit bids for a player in a given round. If, for example, the Vikings place a fourth-round bid for Sorsby but the Cardinals place a third-round bid, he would go to the Cardinals. If the bids are in the same round, the player goes to the team with the higher position in the draft order. A team that selects a player in the supplemental draft gives up the corresponding pick in the regular draft the following year.

On a pure talent basis, Sorsby undoubtedly seems worth taking a flyer on in the supplemental draft. But NFL teams have to be concerned about the gambling issue. This isn’t like when Terrelle Pryor was ruled ineligible by the NCAA for accepting improper benefits and then entered the supplemental draft. Pryor’s transgression was a violation of NCAA-specific rules.

Gambling on your team’s games is just as prohibited in the NFL as it is in college, though, and NFL teams have to have some assurance that Sorsby will keep his betting under control if they’re going to invest valuable draft capital in him. Cabo Verdean fans across the U.S., like these ones in New Bedford, Mass. , rejoiced as their team came away with an unlikely result against Spain.

| PETER PEREIRA/The Standard-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images. It dominated yesterday’s game in every respect—except for on the score sheet. Spain had 27 shot attempts, compared to just six for Cabo Verde. Sixteen of those attempts came from inside the box.

But Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha was a brick wall, stopping all seven of Spain’s shots on net. Vozinha, a 40-year-old who plays for a club in Portugal’s second division, went from having fewer than 50,000 followers on Instagram before the match to One of the other heroes for Cabo Verde was center back Roberto “Pico” Lopes. Lopes was born and raised in Dublin and has played his entire career in Ireland.

In 2018, he received a message on LinkedIn from the manager of the Cabo Verde national team gauging his interest in representing his father’s home country. The message was in Portuguese, which Lopes didn’t speak, so he ignored it. Nine months later, the manager followed up in English. Lopes realized his mistake, replied to the message and made his international debut three weeks later.

. May, a former top prospect who’s had a fairly underwhelming big league career, had never completed more than seven innings in a start at the MLB level..

Dan Gartland writes Sports Illustrated’s flagship daily newsletter, SI:AM, and is the host of the “Stadium Wonders” video series. He joined the SI staff in 2014, having previously been published on Deadspin and Slate.

Gartland, a graduate of Fordham University, is a former Sports Jeopardy! champion .





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