Brendan Sorsby has made thousands of bets totaling at least $90,000, court documents show

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby has made thousands of bets totaling at least $90,000 while in college

football when he was a Hoosiers freshman in 2022, according to court filings before a scheduled hearing in the transfer player's lawsuit seeking to have the NCAA restore his eligibility for what would be his final season this fall.

A hearing is scheduled Monday in district court in Lubbock County, Texas, where the school is located, on Sorsby's lawsuit filed May 18 seeking a temporary injunction against the NCAA. Court filings show that on March 11 the NCAA received a tip from an online gambling book, which had been informed by law enforcement, about Sorsby's gambling activity. Texas Texas was notified April 14 that the NCAA was doing an investigation.

According to agreed-upon stipulated facts included in court documents, Sorsby made at least 2,900 bets totaling more than $30,000 while at Indiana from June 2022 through December 2023. Those included at least 40 bets on the Hoosiers games and players, though he didn’t bet on games in which he played.

There were at least 40 more bets on Indiana men’s basketball and approximately 300 bets on college football games unrelated to Indiana during that span.after transferring to Cincinnati, though not on the Bearcats, and started using accounts not in his name. The documents show that between December 25, 2023, and June 23, 2025, Sorsby provided more than $60,000 to a friend to deposit into aSince transferring to Texas Tech, in a state where online betting is illegal, Sorsby sent approximately $5,000 through Venmo or Zelle to other individuals who placed bets on his behalf.

Texas Tech announced on April 27, about two weeks after being notified by the NCAA, that the 22-year-old Sorsby was taking an indefinite leave of absence to enter a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction. He has completed that 35-day program and coach Joey McGuire said this week that the quarterback was close to returning to campus, where he can still participate in offseason workouts with the Red Raiders.

Sorsby’s lawsuit was filed the same day Texas Tech ruled him ineligible, a necessary step before the school could initiate the process to seek his reinstatement. Tech filed that request for reinstatement the following day, on May 19, and the NCAA denied it May 22. Texas Tech said this week that it is appealing that ruling. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season.

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