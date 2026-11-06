Brendan Fraser WWII Film Pressure Hits Netflix November 30

Anthony Maras WWII thriller Pressure streams on Netflix starting November 30. The film stars Brendan Fraser and Andrew Scott with a reported $30 million budget.

Anthony Maras directed the World War II film Pressure, which is set to arrive on the streaming platform Netflix next month. The movie, which received significant critical acclaim despite an average box office performance, will begin streaming in the United States on November 30.

Pressure Film Production Details

Pressure marks the first major streaming release for the historical drama after its theatrical run. The project was co-written by director Anthony Maras and David Haig. The production featured a substantial budget, with reports indicating a total expenditure of $30 million.

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The film stars Brendan Fraser in a prominent role alongside a diverse ensemble cast. Other key actors include Andrew Scott, Damian Lewis, Chris Messina, Kerry Condon, Tamsin Topolski, and Henry Ashton. The narrative centers on high-stakes military decisions during the conflict.

Box Office Collection Results

Pressure held its theatrical release in the United States on May 29, 2026. The film opened with a domestic box office collection of $5.8 million. While this opening was moderate, the film continued to perform steadily in subsequent weeks.

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In the domestic market, the movie ultimately garnered approximately $15.5 million. International markets contributed significantly to the total revenue, with collections amounting to $16.1 million. Consequently, the worldwide box office total reached $31 million.

Reception and Performance Scores

Critical response to Pressure was largely positive, with the film achieving a score of 89 percent on the Tomatometer based on critic reviews. Audience reception was even more favorable, with the Popcornmeter reflecting a slightly higher score of 95 percent based on viewer feedback.

Andrew Scott received specific praise for his portrayal of RAF Group Captain James Stagg. Critics highlighted the strong pacing of the film as a major strength. However, reactions to Brendan Fraser's interpretation of General Dwight D. Eisenhower were mixed among both reviewers and fans.

Character Preparation and Insights

Brendan Fraser discussed the extensive research required to prepare for the role of Eisenhower. He revealed that he read extensively until his eyes hurt and listened to numerous podcasts to understand the general's mindset.

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Fraser explained that he was directed to infuse the performance with drama and emotional weight. He described the difficulty of capturing Eisenhower's ability to remain stoic while delivering heartbreaking news. Fraser noted that the language of the role was emotionally breaking, underscoring his admiration for the real-life figure's professionalism.