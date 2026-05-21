Brendan Fraser in Pressure Trailer: D-Day Invasion with Stormy Seas

The new Pressure trailer focuses on Brendan Fraser's character Dwight D. Eisenhower as he prepares for the major World War II invasion of Normandy, with stormy seas and just 72 hours left. The story centers on Britain's chief meteorological officer James Stagg, who must predict the weather accurately for the largest seaborne invasion.

Brendan Fraser is in a race against time in the new Pressure trailer. The video sees Fraser's Dwight D. Eisenhower hurriedly preparing the final plans for the major World War II invasion of Normandy, with Andrew Scott's James Stagg revealing that the ships carrying soldiers will go directly through two major storms, leaving them in a tense state with just 72 hours remaining until the invasion.

Check out the trailer below. The story centers on Britain's chief meteorological officer James Stagg in the tense days before D-Day, when Stagg must predict the weather accurately to ensure the success of the largest seaborne invasion. Developed..





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Brendan Fraser Dwight D. Eisenhower Pressure World War II Stormy Seas D-Day Invasion Battle Of Normandy

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Brendan Fraser and Andrew Scott in Pressure: Eisenhower's Final DecisionBrendan Fraser stars as General Dwight D. Eisenhower, and Andrew Scott plays British meteorologist Captain James Stagg. The film is set in the build-up to the Allied invasion of Normandy, highlighting the difficult decision Eisenhower had to make.

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