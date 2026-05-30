Brendan Fraser and Andrew Scott Discuss the High-Stakes True Story Behind Pressure

In the war drama Pressure, Brendan Fraser plays Dwight D. Eisenhower as he prepares for D-Day, relying on a weather forecaster's controversial prediction. The film shines a light on the unsung heroes of history.

Brendan Fraser is helping bring to life an untold chapter in World War II history with the upcoming war drama Pressure . Based on the David Haig play of the same name, Fraser leads the film as Dwight D. Eisenhower during his tenure as a U.S. Army General in World War II, as he prepares for the monumental invasion of Normandy, commonly known as D-Day .

The story zeroes in on the tense 72-hour period leading up to the invasion, where military leaders are finalizing plans and must consult with Group Captain James Stagg, a Scottish Met Office meteorologist, to ensure the weather conditions are safe for the mission. This weather dilemma creates a high-stakes race against time, pitting the hopes of thousands of soldiers against the unpredictability of nature.

Alongside Fraser, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Andrew Scott as Stagg, known for his role in Ripley; Kerry Condon from F1; Chris Messina from Based on a True Story; Damian Lewis from Fackham Hall; Henry Ashton from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms; and Con O'Neill from The Batman. Directed by Anthony Maras, who helmed Hotel Mumbai, Pressure is already receiving highly positive reviews from critics, currently holding an 85% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ahead of the film's release, ScreenRant's Ash Crossan interviewed Brendan Fraser, Andrew Scott, Kerry Condon, and Anthony Maras to discuss the making of Pressure and the surprising true story behind it. When asked about what surprised them the most from the movie's true-story roots, Fraser began by pointing to the nature of weather prediction in the 1940s, which often came down to looking out the window to see what was going on as meteorology was a science that was still in its nascency.

He explained that readings, data, and science were up against common thinking, which was based on farmer's almanac and analog records. That's the premise of this movie, and consider that there's going to be an invasion, and it's set for June 5th, a Monday, 1944. The weekend before, the meteorologist approaches leadership and says, 'There's a storm inbound. You really can't go now.

All will be lost, or a calamity if you do.

' How do you think they'll receive that, considering this is the D-Day invasion of 300,000 men, the largest amphibious assault in human history? The Oscar winner was both brimming with curiosity and was boggled at considering the conversations if you were a fly on the wall during the D-Day planning, given the stakes they have before them.

Further acknowledging that the invasion has been depicted in films many times too realistically, likening the battle to a bare-knuckle fight with a chainsaw, to the point that audiences might feel like they know everything, Fraser further shared that things that are innocuous to modern viewers were big to the real figures. He added, 'What do you think the weather or the sky carries if you shake your fist at it? Zero.

We're the visitors on the planet when it comes down to these decisions. So, to pivot and make a choice like this is no small feat, and that's where the energy and the pressure of this film live.

' Maras humorously admitted he was turning to a cheat answer and cited the entirety of Pressure's plot as being what surprised him the most from the real history, feeling he could never have imagined that a weather forecast could help decide the fate of the 20th century. As he dove deeper into both Haig's play, the script, and the real facts, the director became obsessed with this tiny little corner of history that affects so many lives.

He concluded by denoting how thinking about the weather guy on the evening news, you would never think that prediction could result in how the free world exists afterward. Scott concurred with Maras and Fraser that the idea that weather played such a huge part in the D-Day landings is what took him aback when learning about the true story, but agreeing that it's an important one as a skilled military plan isn't going to just put 300,000 soldiers in a position without checking what the weather's going to be like.

As such, experts like Stagg are vital for strategizing a military invasion, though putting such a figure into a room full of seasoned veterans is what further intrigued the Emmy nominee. Scott elaborated, 'What was so extraordinary to me was this guy had no war experience himself, but that he stood his ground and he was able to have this sort of humility to listen to what nature was saying to him, and also have the strength not to be intimidated by these very, very intimidating people.

I found that very inspiring about him, because I wanted him to - obviously, I don't really know exactly what the real man was like in a room like that, but I imagined that he would be somebody who would be formidable, and somebody who would be interested in hearing what he had to say rather than how he said it. So, I kind of wanted to create somebody in some ways who wasn't overly concerned with being liked.

' The Pressure team aimed to shed proper light on little-known historical figures, giving them the recognition they deserve for their critical roles in shaping history. The film promises to be a gripping look at an often-overlooked aspect of the D-Day planning, highlighting the unsung heroes who helped ensure the success of one of the most significant military operations in history. With a stellar cast and a compelling true story, Pressure is set to captivate audiences when it hits theaters





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